Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Chattahoochee Trails to transform under new CEO Kwanza Hall
Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Riverfront may become a bustling area if Kwanza Hall, the new Managing Partner/CEO of Chattahoochee Trails follows through on his vision. “Cities around the world have transformed their river fronts into historic attractions for visitors and residents, and we can do the same here in Atlanta through the innovative use of our blue and green infrastructure.”
Eater
Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24
After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: MARTA’s expansion of Atlanta’s streetcar is heavily contested
MARTA continues its string of questionable ideas that receive public disapproval. On Monday, the outline of the Streetcar East Extension Project was revealed during a public meeting. The project, a 5-year plan costing between $176-$215 million, will extend Atlanta’s streetcar to the BeltLine’s Eastside trail, connecting it to current MARTA stations.
nypressnews.com
Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area
Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Zoo Atlanta unveils two wrinkled hornbills
Meet Malfoy and Strawberry, Atlanta’s two newest residents, flying to A-town from the jungles of Southeast Asia. These “newlyweds” are covered in black fathers, each have a large orange bill, protruding thread poaches, and blue skin around their eyes. They’re hoping to make friends of all ages at their enormous new home, Zoo Atlanta.
saportareport.com
Cook Park: First year review of one of Atlanta’s most innovative greenspaces
This summer marked the first-year anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most celebrated parks, The Rodney Cook Sr. Park — lauded for its innovative green infrastructure in the historic Vine City. The community also hosts four HBCUs and is the former home to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther...
creativeloafing.com
GRAZING: Boca N Boca, Holy Taco and The Feed Store
There’s a problem that still hovers over every American restaurant that serves cooking outside the so-called mainstream. I’m referring to what we have long called ethnic cuisine like you find on Buford Highway. We scour the countless restaurants there in search of “authenticity.” I don’t by any means exempt myself from that safari, but the reality is that even though we live in a time of xenophobic nationalism, many Americans — red or blue — have become avid consumers of food our mothers never heard of. If the food’s here, it’s American.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta’s Dragon Con: A Black Nerd Paradise
On Labor Day Weekend 2022, an estimated 65,000 comic book, anime, movie, television, and video game fans descended on Downtown Atlanta’s Hilton Hotel for Dragon Con, a yearly convention celebrating all things in nerd-dom. There are a few things make Dragon Con unique among conventions. For one, where other...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Happy Monday! Of course, I’m already thinking about how I’m going to entertain myself this week, aren’t you? Good, glad we’re on the same page. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered on the hottest shows that can keep us both busy all week long.
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
fox5atlanta.com
"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022
From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
atlantafi.com
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis Casting In Atlanta: How To Apply
One of the largest projects to be produced in Atlanta is hiring actors and extras right now. Megalopolis is being produced by Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director is conducting an open call in the Atlanta area for those who wish to be a part of his upcoming film. Megalopolis...
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
DeKalb re-opens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this week
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival- Drink ShotPhoto Credit ( @Askwame Instagram- Kwame Ofosu) Next week marks the beginning of the 11th year of the Atlanta Food and Wine festival. AFWF will gather food and drink enthusiasts together for a variety of activities that will take place at various locations all throughout the city from the 15th to the 18th of September. At this event, more than 30 chefs across the south from Florida to Texas will participate. Here are a few upcoming events that you should keep an eye out for.
Psychedelic mushrooms take center stage at Atlanta council hearing
ATLANTA — An Atlanta councilwoman has introduced a measure that would advise police to make it a low priority to prosecute folks in possession of psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal under federal law. Many of the arguments heard Monday during a public safety hearing were in favor of psychedelic...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted
11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive) Published: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. Updated: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused...
