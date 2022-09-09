Read full article on original website
An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
We've seen it and said it time and time again...crime doesn't pay and eventually, law enforcement will catch up to you and when they do, you'll most likely end up behind bars, especially in Gregg County, Texas. Now if you're a criminal and you're reading this, or you know a...
Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
TYLER, Texas — A Flint man accused of shooting and killing another man in May after wrestling with each other during an argument has been indicted for murder. A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment against Christopher Ryan Henry, 29, of Flint, on Aug. 18 for a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Austin Lee Deweerdlt, 33, of Tyler, on May 30.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Tyler man accused of killing a woman with a machete. The August 11 indictment was handed to David Thompson, 49, who was arrested one day after the May 25 slaying of Jaci Wilkerson, whose body was found in an apartment on Broadway Avenue. Thompson remains in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Sheriff John Wayne Valdez of the Rusk County Sheriff's Department has announced an early morning officer-involved shooting. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:26 a.m., a Sheriff's Deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. During the stop an officer involved shooting occurred. A white male was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Rusk County Justice of the Peace. The identity of the decedent is not being released at this time.
Authorities arrested a man in connection with the death of an Avinger man found dead alongside a road in the Diana area of Harrison County. They accuse 33-year-old Canton James Echols of fatally stabbing 31-year-old Blake Edward Reddock.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, at 1:26 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff called in […]
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want […]
Authorities arrested an Upshur County District Judge for DWI following an automobile accident Friday night. Upshur County Deputies and state troopers responded to the crash on Hwy 154 and, after an investigation, arrested 60-year-old 115th District Court Judge Jerald Dean Fowler II of Gilmer. They released him after he posted a $1500 bond.
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Kilgore are looking for a man suspected of committing fraudulent activity at a Vera Bank location earlier today. The suspect appears to be of older age wearing a black and brown baseball cap and green striped button up shirt. If you have any...
Harrison County Deputies launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the Diana area along the side of a road. They identified the victim as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger. Investigators say how they found Reddock confirmed his death was a homicide.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
While you were probably relaxing and enjoying the weekend, crime never sleeps and crime was definitely busy this past weekend in Kilgore as police shared details about a couple of incidents including the story of a "Thelma & Louise" who tried to run out of town after shoplifting and a video of theft on someone's porch.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A trial date has been set for a Tyler man who was indicted after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, was indicted on Aug. 11 for first-degree felony injury to a child, and a jury trial for his case has been set for Nov. 14. According to […]
DIANA, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Road in the Diana area after the man was found near the roadway. Officers identified him as Blake Edward Reddock of Avinger.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare concern call on Sept. 5 at a residence in the Whitton community. A couple was found dead at the scene. According to a press release, a man at the residence sent a text message to a friend that appeared concerning, […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
