FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement and the Fort Mill School District sending out emails saying the person responsible for at least 1 of the threatening messages written at Fort Mill High School has come forward. That student – a 14 year old male – says he did not plan to harm anyone, but what unfolded from the bathroom stall graffiti was a lot. Hundreds of concerned families keeping their students home this past Monday. The district says social media not helping the situation. Here’s the districts latest 2 emails to parents:

FORT MILL, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO