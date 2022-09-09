Read full article on original website
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Winthrop Among “Best Of” in Colleges and Brattonsville Reunion
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A first for Brattonsville and a highly honored placement for Winthrop University. Winthrop “Best College” Ranking: US News and World Report released its annual “Best Colleges” guidebook, and for the third year in a row Winthrop University retained its highest ranking yet among public universities in the South.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
CN2 Sports Weekend Review
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High School Football… The Chester Cylone’s giving South Pointe a scare. Plus, one of the oldest rivalries renewed in South Carolina while the Cleveland Browns Football Team in town bringing home one of Rock Hill’s own. We have those stories...
CN2 Newcast – New Hospital Opening, School District Host Town Hall, State Program Tackling Overdoses
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County. On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County. And, in the Rock Hill School District 3 guns were found at three different schools. Those findings prompted...
CN2 Sports Report – Northwestern Displaying Patriotism, Peak into Winthrop’s Opponent and
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Northwestern High School has been chosen to be a part of a special football game this Friday that will display plenty of patriotism. Plus, for the second week in a row, the Winthrop Men’s soccer team is going north of the border to play a nationally ranked opponent.
14 Year Old Fort Mill Student Comes Forward – Admits to Writing Threats
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement and the Fort Mill School District sending out emails saying the person responsible for at least 1 of the threatening messages written at Fort Mill High School has come forward. That student – a 14 year old male – says he did not plan to harm anyone, but what unfolded from the bathroom stall graffiti was a lot. Hundreds of concerned families keeping their students home this past Monday. The district says social media not helping the situation. Here’s the districts latest 2 emails to parents:
21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds. A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims...
Festival in the Park returns this weekend, will include alcohol sales for first time
CHARLOTTE — A longtime Charlotte tradition is back, and after 58 years attendees will see some changes at this year’s Festival in the Park. The 58th annual event is set to bring three days of music, art and entertainment to Freedom Park beginning Friday. For the first time...
South Carolina schools emphasize safety after threats, guns on campus
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Schools in South Carolina ramped up security on Monday after threats were made at one school and multiple guns were found at others. Days after three guns were found in different Rock Hill schools, leaders will gather Monday night to discuss ways to prevent this from happening again.
Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines
The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility which is just 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
I-77 at Carowinds Interchange Set for Major Upgrade – $85+ Million
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Relief is on its way for commuters in and out of South Carolina at the I-77 interchange at Exit 90, Carowinds Blvd. In a statement released today, York County has been awarded a grant that will revamp the one of the busiest areas in York County on I-77.
Customers frustrated with Charlotte’s AvidXChange Music Factory parking
A few months ago, the Music Factory partnered with private, New York-based parking enforcement company RiseTek Global.
Police Pursuit Beginning in Baxter ends in CVS Parking Lot in Rock Hill – Shots Fired
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Around 4:30 pm police pursued a vehicle from Baxter in Fort Mill to the CVS on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The Sheriff’s Office says the chase came to a head in the CVS Parking lot when the suspect try to ram the officer with his car. In turn, the officer shot three rounds at the suspect.
