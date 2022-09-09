ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

After Two Decades, Fort Mill Celebrates New Hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming, basically 2 decades, of talking and legal fights, but finally today leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill had the moment they’ve been waiting for. In a packed lobby full of elected officials and the...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Chester Cyclones

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are on the field with Chester High School. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports Weekend Review

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High School Football… The Chester Cylone’s giving South Pointe a scare. Plus, one of the oldest rivalries renewed in South Carolina while the Cleveland Browns Football Team in town bringing home one of Rock Hill’s own. We have those stories...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Conductor#High School#The Symphony Orchestra
cn2.com

14 Year Old Fort Mill Student Comes Forward – Admits to Writing Threats

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement and the Fort Mill School District sending out emails saying the person responsible for at least 1 of the threatening messages written at Fort Mill High School has come forward. That student – a 14 year old male – says he did not plan to harm anyone, but what unfolded from the bathroom stall graffiti was a lot. Hundreds of concerned families keeping their students home this past Monday. The district says social media not helping the situation. Here’s the districts latest 2 emails to parents:
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

21 Years Later Recovery Efforts at Twin Towers Just as Real

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This year marks the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks on our country, the memories of that day and the weeks that followed, continue to stay on our minds. A Lancaster County EMS employee says he helped in the recovery efforts of victims...
LANCASTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
travelexperta.com

Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe

If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy