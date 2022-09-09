Read full article on original website
Five years later, Baylor football’s Gavin Holmes ushers emotional return
It’s been a long road for sixth-year senior wide receiver Gavin Holmes, one that almost seems impossible to come back from. Gavin has been around for a while — long enough to have seen the ups and downs of Baylor football in recent history. But, unfortunately, his viewpoint...
No. 14 Baylor volleyball extends win streak to six after sweeping UNT
No. 14 Baylor volleyball defeated the University of North Texas in three sets, stretching its win streak to six straight matches. Over that slate, the Bears have swept through the last five and have gone 18-1 in their last 19 sets. “It was really fun,” senior middle blocker Kara McGhee...
Black Faculty & Staff Association to host fall kickoff event Thursday
Baylor’s Black Faculty & Staff Association (BFSA) will be starting the 2022-2023 academic year with its annual fall kickoff event on Sept. 15, welcoming its new cohort of the AIM Leadership Collective. According to Dr. Dominque Hill, founder and adviser of the BFSA and director of wellness, the association...
Hamilton steps down, search for new vice provost begins
Baylor has begun searching for a new vice provost for global engagement, as Dr. Jeff Hamilton will be stepping down from the position in August 2023. Hamilton said he has worked at Baylor since 1995, starting off as a professor in the history department. Now, after nine years as vice provost for global engagement, he will be stepping into a new role as the resident faculty director for the St. Andrews fall semester study abroad program. After he completes the St. Andrews program, Hamilton said he will be going on research leave to work on a book about Henry de Lacy — the Earl of Lincoln who died in 1311.
Vertical hosts Shane & Shane during worship service at McLane Stadium
Vertical Ministries held their weekly worship service at McLane Stadium Monday night, featuring special guests Shane Everett and Shane Bernard — of Shane & Shane and The Worship Initiative. Shane & Shane is a worship band that holds weight in the genre, with 92,000 followers on Instagram and 32...
Cameron Park Zoo hosts vendors to bring sustainability awareness
Cameron Park Zoo hosted its Sustainable September event Tuesday. It was a free after-hours event in which vendors from the community were invited to set up a table and talk to guests “about how they promote green initiatives in Waco,” the Cameron Park Zoo website said. The Zoo...
Baylor ROTC hosts annual 9/11 memorial 5K
Baylor’s Army and Air Force ROTC detachments joined forces Saturday to host their annual 5K in remembrance of the men and women who died on 9/11 in New York and Washington, D.C. Around 1 p.m., participants took off from a starting point between an American and Texas flag in...
False report of active shooter puts Waco High School on lockdown
By Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor, Matt Kyle | Assistant News Editor, Rachel Royster | Editor-in-Chief, Danika Young | Broadcast Reporter. There is no credible threat of a shooter at Waco High School, Waco Police Department Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley said. At 3:39 p.m., the Waco Police Department confirmed there was no active shooter via social media.
