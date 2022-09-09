Baylor has begun searching for a new vice provost for global engagement, as Dr. Jeff Hamilton will be stepping down from the position in August 2023. Hamilton said he has worked at Baylor since 1995, starting off as a professor in the history department. Now, after nine years as vice provost for global engagement, he will be stepping into a new role as the resident faculty director for the St. Andrews fall semester study abroad program. After he completes the St. Andrews program, Hamilton said he will be going on research leave to work on a book about Henry de Lacy — the Earl of Lincoln who died in 1311.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO