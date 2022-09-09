Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In
(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man
ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
fox9.com
Man who crashed SUV into Cold Spring home found guilty of stalking, assault
COLD SPRING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has been found guilty of both stalking and assault after he sent an SUV, with a piece of granite on the accelerator, into a Cold Spring home – an act the homeowners called an instance of ongoing harassment. A Stearns County...
Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.
ccxmedia.org
Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”
Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Report: Minneapolis Police are struggling to solve crimes and arrest violent offenders
According to a new report called HOPE 2.0, Minneapolis police need to do a better job of solving crimes and getting violent offenders off the street.
Police investigating after MPS bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."
fox9.com
DWI arrests over Labor Day weekend up nearly 10% compared to last summer
(FOX 9) - Nearly 300 agencies participated in extra DWI patrols throughout the extended Labor Day weekend, resulting in a nearly 10% increase in arrests compared to the same timeframe last summer. During the Labor Day DWI Campaign from Aug. 19-Sept. 5, a total of 292 law enforcement agencies across...
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation
A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.
Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police
One man is in custody after threatening to set a house on fire during a standoff with St. Paul police that lasted more than five hours. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a domestic incident on the 400 block of Hope Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hudson Star-Observer
Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges
Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
voiceofalexandria.com
Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured
(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
fox9.com
Minneapolis gift shop to close its doors after victimized in bogus curb alert Craigslist post
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis small business owner is shutting his doors after a tumultuous year. His small gift shop, Cockadoodledoo in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood was targeted by a sophisticated theft scheme involving a bogus posting on the popular online classified ad site, Craigslist. Cockadoodledoo is a familiar...
Why the Minneapolis Police Department wants drones to help police the streets
The Minneapolis Police Department is developing a plan to add unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to its law enforcement strategy. Police and some proponents of the new equipment say it’ll help MPD bolster its law enforcement capabilities as the department tries to deal with a sustained crime wave amid staffing shortages.
ccxmedia.org
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
fox9.com
Emotional moments as family remembers victims of St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was a solemn and emotional night on Monday in St. Paul as a family remembered the victims of a quadruple homicide who were found dead in a cornfield one year ago today . Thirty-five-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha...
