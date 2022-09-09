ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 4

Related
knsiradio.com

Two Charged in Connection to Islamic Center Break In

(KNSI) — Two people have been charged after a break in and vandalism at the St. Cloud Islamic Center. According to the criminal complaint, an employee arrived at the Islamic Center just before 4:00 a.m. September 8th to see the front window was broken. Once inside, they noticed beer cans lying around, cigarette butts on the floor, and ceiling tiles that had been damaged. Officers say they found further damage, including a leather chair that had been slashed, papers strewn about, and a handle for turning on the water for washing feet was broken off and on the ground. Police also found a piece of paper on a desk with what appeared to be “LS” written in blood.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bloomington officers arrest person driving stolen vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police officers in Bloomington say they've taken someone into custody who was driving a stolen vehicle.MnDOT traffic cameras showed officers in the aftermath of pulling someone over, with appearances indicating a PIT maneuver had been utilized on a bridge over I-494.Few other details were immediately available but police did confirm an individual had been arrested, and that they believe the suspect may have been involved in other crimes.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
New Hope, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
New Hope, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police: Victim, Witnesses of Shooting at Brooklyn Park McDonald’s “Uncooperative”

Police say the alleged victim and witnesses of a shooting at a Brooklyn Park McDonald’s restaurant are not cooperating, hindering the investigation. According to Brooklyn Park police, a man was shot in the arm inside a vehicle parked at the McDonald’s on 85th Avenue North. Several 911 calls were made after the shooting, which happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigating after MPS bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Burglary#Mosques#Crime#Twin Cities#The Islamic Center
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation. 
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler: woman accused of murdering son refuses to cooperate with competency evaluation

A mother charged with violently murdering her six-year-old son is refusing to cooperate with a competency evaluation needed to let her trial proceed, KARE11 reports. During a traffic stop in May, police discovered the body of Julissa Thaler’s son, Eli Hart, in the trunk of her car, WCCO-TV reported at the time, citing documents that said police searched the car upon spotting blood on Thaler’s hand, along with a shotgun shell, a spent shell casing, and a bullet hole in the backseat. The criminal complaint also says a shotgun was also found in the trunk.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges

Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
HUDSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
voiceofalexandria.com

Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured

(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy