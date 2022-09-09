ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Minot’s five-year Infrastructure Plan

By Kyara Brown
MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Each year, city departments prepare plans and estimates for capital projects over a five-year period.

The City of Minot’s infrastructure committee came together to look over the five-year Capital Improvement Plan.

A major focus for Minot’s five-year future is increasing the number of housing lots.

Committee members say there aren’t enough houses now, and the city is continuing to grow.

College campus safety precautions

Right now, the city is busy building the new gym at Magic City Campus, getting Minot North High School built, and completing firehouse number five.

“Site improvements, things with the athletics departments, a lot of exciting things. Obviously, the new hospital, you know, will be coming online very shortly, there are some nice developments that are going to be occurring obviously in the southwest part of town with EPIC Companies. So, Minot has a lot going on right now,” Paul Kramer, a member of the Infrastructure Committee for the Minot Area Chamber EDC.

Infrastructure committee members also say residents can look out for big changes at the airport and more businesses around the new hospital over the coming five years.

