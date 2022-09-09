CLEVELAND - Shane Bieber paused for a moment in the first inning of an early-season start against the Chicago White Sox. He was hearing voices - a specific, human voice. Until taking the mound, Bieber hadn't noticed anything out of the ordinary as he went through his warmup routine, tossing a few pitches and adjusting the volume on his PitchCom audio receiver. Major League Baseball debuted the pitch-calling system this year to cut down on sign-stealing. The Guardians righty had become familiar with the new technology and its installed artificial voice since being introduced to it during spring training in Arizona.

