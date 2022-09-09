Read full article on original website
theScore
Giants demote Littell after heated mound exchange with Kapler
The San Francisco Giants optioned right-hander Zack Littell to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, the team announced. Littell's demotion follows Monday's tense exchange with manager Gabe Kapler on the mound before the two disappeared into the team's dugout tunnel. The incident happened after Littell struggled against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three...
theScore
Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record
Mike Trout is at it once again. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for consecutive contests with a homer after crushing a game-tying two-run shot off Cleveland Guardians lefty Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning on Monday. If the three-time...
theScore
Dodgers beat D-Backs to secure 9th NL West title in last 10 seasons
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Tuesday to clinch the National League West division title for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the win. Caleb Ferguson and Craig Kimbrel followed Kershaw to finish out the contest for Los Angeles.
theScore
How Guardians catcher Hedges hacked PitchCom to pump up his pitchers
CLEVELAND - Shane Bieber paused for a moment in the first inning of an early-season start against the Chicago White Sox. He was hearing voices - a specific, human voice. Until taking the mound, Bieber hadn't noticed anything out of the ordinary as he went through his warmup routine, tossing a few pitches and adjusting the volume on his PitchCom audio receiver. Major League Baseball debuted the pitch-calling system this year to cut down on sign-stealing. The Guardians righty had become familiar with the new technology and its installed artificial voice since being introduced to it during spring training in Arizona.
WATCH: Cardinals Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina Set New MLB Record
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina broke a long-standing Major League record Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers, when they made their 325th start together as a battery, passing a mark that had long been held by Detroit Tigers greats Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.
theScore
Giants sign Flores to 2-year, $13M extension
The San Francisco Giants inked infielder Wilmer Flores to a two-year, $13-million contract extension that includes an option for 2025. Flores will earn $6.5 million during each of the next two seasons. The player option will be worth $3.5 million if exercised, making it a three-year, $16.5-million pact. If Flores declines, it would then convert to an $8.5-million club option, pushing the maximum value of the deal to $21.5 million over three years.
theScore
Burnes: I've heard 'nothing' from Brewers about extension
Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes said he's yet to have any discussions with the team about a long-term extension despite being open to talks. The reigning National League Cy Young winner told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that the only talks he or his agency had with the team last winter were regarding one-year deals to avoid arbitration.
theScore
Astros' Valdez throws complete game shutout vs. Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Framber Valdez pitched his first career shutout and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Monday night. Valdez (15-5) posted his 24th straight quality start, tying New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom (2018) for the longest single-season streak. “This means a lot to me...
theScore
MLB's new rules look positive, but what are the unintended consequences?
Last week, Major League Baseball announced it will implement three dramatic rules changes next year: a pitch clock, a shift ban, and larger bases. They are some of the most significant on-field rule changes since lowering the height of the pitching mound in 1969. What type of impact can we...
theScore
Stars GM: 'Very open dialogue' with Robertson as training camp looms
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said Tuesday he's in consistent communication with representatives of unsigned restricted free agent Jason Robertson and believes the impending start of training camp will help facilitate an agreement. "We’re having healthy discussions," Nill said, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News. "We have...
theScore
Rangers' Semien rips double after forgetting at-bat
It was a whirlwind few minutes for Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien on Tuesday night. With the Rangers trailing the Oakland Athletics 7-2, Semien was due to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. However, the 31-year-old appeared to forget it was his at-bat and had to frantically gather his gear and hurry out to the plate.
theScore
MLB Wednesday best bets: White Sox to stay hot vs. Rockies
We have a full day of baseball ahead of us, with the action running from 12:35 p.m. ET until deep into the night. Let's dive deeper into a couple of games - one from the early slate, one from the evening - that stand out from the rest. Rockies (+200)...
theScore
49ers' Mitchell to miss 8 weeks with sprained MCL
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out approximately eight weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury will not require surgery, Shanahan adds. Mitchell rushed for 41 yards...
theScore
Watch: Francona, Nevin bizarrely tossed on same play
It's not often that one play results in both managers being ejected, but that's what happened Monday night between the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels. After Angels reliever Ryan Tepera was ruled to have thrown a ball to Andres Gimenez following an appeal to third base umpire Clint Vondrak, veteran skipper Terry Francona emerged from the dugout to air a grievance with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa.
theScore
Blackhawks' McCabe out 10-12 weeks after spine surgery
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe will miss 10-12 weeks after undergoing successful cervical spine surgery, the team announced Tuesday. The current recovery timeline projects McCabe to return between late November and early December. Chicago's 2022 training camp is set to open next week, and its regular season starts Oct. 12 against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.
Coyotes first-round pick Conor Geekie healthy and ready to prove himself at rookie camp
For Conor Geekie, proving himself in his first rookie camp with the Arizona Coyotes is defined more by his work ethic than his stats. “I want points and I want to score and do all that good stuff, but that’ll come with time or it’ll happen right away. I’m just going to keep...
NHL・
theScore
Cy Young rankings: Alcantara fading while injuries make new race in AL
Welcome to the fifth and final edition of theScore's 2022 Cy Young Rankings, where we pick the top five pitchers from each league. Let's take stock of the race in the AL and NL as the home stretch is upon us. American League. 5. Shane Bieber, Guardians. IP ERA FIP...
theScore
Mitchell: I definitely thought I'd land with Knicks
NBA fans weren't the only ones who were surprised when Donovan Mitchell landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month. "I thought, for sure, I was going back home (to New York)," Mitchell said in his introductory press conference Wednesday. However, Mitchell, whom Cleveland acquired from the Utah Jazz for...
theScore
Report: Wade won't return to TNT
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade won't be part of TNT's NBA coverage this upcoming season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. Wade, who has spent the past three years at the network, opted not to return despite an offer from TNT, sources told Marchand. The Utah Jazz minority owner reportedly wants to focus on other business interests.
NBA・
