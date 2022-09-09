Read full article on original website
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Regrets Late-FG Try vs. Seahawks: 'Should've Gone for It'
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is having regrets. "Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it," he told reporters when discussing the decision to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for 4th-and-5 near the end of Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver was...
49ers Would Listen to Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer From Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers are willing to engage in discussions centered around a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Asked about whether he'd entertain sending Garoppolo to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated the franchise's general stance. "Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything," he told reporters. "That...
Russell Wilson Isn't Good Enough to Overcome Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos' Deficiencies
Murphy's Law should be renamed Russell Wilson's Law after the Seattle Seahawks traded their all-time leading passer to the Denver Broncos this offseason and the quarterback's disastrous return to Seattle on Monday. As the adage states, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Wilson wasn't the primary reason behind...
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport. Jones revealed a back injury after the season...
Kiper: USC's Jordan Addison 'NFL-Ready Right Now,' Could Be WR1 in 2023 Draft Class
ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes USC's Jordan Addison will make an immediate impact when he makes the jump to the next level. Kiper said Monday that Addison could "absolutely" be the No. 1 wide receiver on the 2023 NFL draft board. He wrote that Addison "already is...
NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
ESPN: Texas' Bijan Robinson Considered Top RB Prospect Since Saquon Barkley by Scouts
NFL teams have soured on taking running backs early in drafts, but Texas star Bijan Robinson could change that trend. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported Robinson is "getting top-15 buzz" as one of the top prospects in years at the position. "Many scouts believe that Robinson is the best overall running...
Russell Wilson Says Being Booed in 1st Game at Seattle Since Trade 'Didn't Bother Me'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suggested that he wasn't hurt by the chilly reception he received from Seahawks fans during his first game back in Seattle on Monday night. Wilson told reporters: "It didn't bother me. It's a hostile environment. I did not expect a round of applause. I gave...
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Won't Go on Cowboys IR; Thinks QB Could Play Within 4 Games
The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful star quarterback Dak Prescott could be back sooner than originally thought after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ, via Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve and that he believes Prescott could be back within four weeks.
Fantasy Alert: Commanders Want to Find 'More Ways' to Use Antonio Gibson in Space
There will be major question marks regarding the Washington Commanders backfield once Brian Robinson is able to return to the field, namely for fantasy players. The rookie appeared to be the favorite to earn the starting job ahead of Antonio Gibson before he was shot multiple times in August in an attempted robbery against him.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs. A third-round pick out of Penn State in...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1
With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
Latavius Murray Signs Saints Practice Squad Contract After Alvin Kamara's Rib Injury
The New Orleans Saints reportedly added some injury insurance to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Field Yates reported they signed Latavius Murray to their practice squad on Tuesday, adding that such a move was "worth noting" because Alvin Kamara is "dealing with a rib issue."
4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground. John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."
Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans
Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings
Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.
Nathaniel Hackett Ripped by NFL Twitter as Russell Wilson, Broncos Lose to Seahawks
It was all set up too perfectly. Russell Wilson, who just so happens to be the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, had the ball in his hands in the final seconds with a chance to clinch a comeback victory for his Denver Broncos in front of the very Seattle crowd that booed him as he took the field Monday.
