Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport. Jones revealed a back injury after the season...
NFL
NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
SEATTLE, WA
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Won't Go on Cowboys IR; Thinks QB Could Play Within 4 Games

The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful star quarterback Dak Prescott could be back sooner than originally thought after injuring his thumb in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on Shan and RJ, via Audacy's 105.3 The Fan, that Prescott will not be placed on injured reserve and that he believes Prescott could be back within four weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
NFL
Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1

With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
NFL
4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground. John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."
NFL
Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans

Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings

Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.
GREEN BAY, WI

