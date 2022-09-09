ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

This famous comedian brings his “Fancy Rascal” tour to Detroit

Scottish actor and comedian Craig Ferguson is a two-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee. He was the host of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” from 2005 to 2015 where he was presented the Peabody award in 2009. Today, he joined Jason Carr on “Live...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ROMULUS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These jewelry trends will brighten up your fall wardrobe

Meet the Detroit businesswoman who is making a name for herself with her own brand of jewelry and fashion accessories, as well as her community involvement. Autumn is rapidly approaching! Prepare for pumpkin spice lattes, cool winds, and a wardrobe change. Even though the change of seasons is a great reason to buy new clothes, we can’t forget about accessories.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chicago-based restaurant JoJo’s ShakeBAR announces first out-of-state location to open in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a nostalgic 80s/90s-themed restaurant and bar, has announced its grand opening date for the company’s Detroit debut, September 24th, 2022. Detroit will be JoJo’s first location outside of Illinois. The company plans on paying homage to Motown’s celebrated musicians, sports icons, and Faygo pop with this new Detroit location.
DETROIT, MI
#Fitness#Suicide#Charity#Garrett S Space
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is launching a new Detroit Police Reserve Academy class. The class launching on Tuesday (Sept. 13) will feature 10 candidates who will complete a 9-week Reserve Officer Training Program and join over 60 DPD Reserve officers currently serving. Graduates of the class will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with warmer temps later

DETROIT – What a way to wake up on a Wednesday here in Metro Detroit. This will be no surprise if you had those windows open overnight as those morning temperatures are in the low to middle 50s with a few outlying suburbs flirting with those 40s again. This cooler air comes with mostly clear skies which makes patchy fog something to watch out for in those usual spots, be careful. And you will want a sweatshirt or light jacket if you plan on being outside for a bit even after the sun comes up. Oh, and grab the shades too.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County Health Department: Opioid deaths on rise

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County Health Department officials said that opioid overdose deaths among county residents increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. The trend is consistent with a national rise in opioid-related fatalities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw decreased 26% between 2018...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown

FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood leads to lockdowns at both middle and high schools. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned that at...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property. The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

See which Ann Arbor streets are closed this week for construction

ANN ARBOR – Several streets in Tree Town will close this week to make way for building construction, utilities, and bump-out installations. Closures or lane shifts will range from a few weeks to six months. Here’s the latest from the City of Ann Arbor:. South Maple Road Between...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter

INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
INKSTER, MI

