ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Fire Department explains what parents, caregivers should know when children or infants need CPR
CANTON, Mich. – The Canton Fire Department took the time to help people learn how to do hands-only CPR. But if you have a smaller child at home, there are differences in the technique that you need to know. Karlitia Johnson is teaching her coworkers at Brilliant Detroit how...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit native, hairstylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy award-winning series shares passion for healthy hair
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Detroit’s very own Lizzo won big at Monday’s Emmy Awards. Her show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, won in the best competition program category. RuPaul’s Drag Race has won in that category consecutively since 2018. The head of hair for the series,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New alert system in Detroit allows residents to stay updated during emergencies in their neighborhoods
DETROIT – At the Homeland Security office in Detroit, if there’s an emergency happening in the city, officials will have their eyes on it and start alerting residents with a new program. These officials want to be able to contact as many people as possible at that exact...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This famous comedian brings his “Fancy Rascal” tour to Detroit
Scottish actor and comedian Craig Ferguson is a two-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee. He was the host of “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” from 2005 to 2015 where he was presented the Peabody award in 2009. Today, he joined Jason Carr on “Live...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These jewelry trends will brighten up your fall wardrobe
Meet the Detroit businesswoman who is making a name for herself with her own brand of jewelry and fashion accessories, as well as her community involvement. Autumn is rapidly approaching! Prepare for pumpkin spice lattes, cool winds, and a wardrobe change. Even though the change of seasons is a great reason to buy new clothes, we can’t forget about accessories.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chicago-based restaurant JoJo’s ShakeBAR announces first out-of-state location to open in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – JoJo’s ShakeBAR, a nostalgic 80s/90s-themed restaurant and bar, has announced its grand opening date for the company’s Detroit debut, September 24th, 2022. Detroit will be JoJo’s first location outside of Illinois. The company plans on paying homage to Motown’s celebrated musicians, sports icons, and Faygo pop with this new Detroit location.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department launches new reserve class
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is launching a new Detroit Police Reserve Academy class. The class launching on Tuesday (Sept. 13) will feature 10 candidates who will complete a 9-week Reserve Officer Training Program and join over 60 DPD Reserve officers currently serving. Graduates of the class will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County teen who helped save man’s life urges others to learn hands-only CPR
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl jumped into action when a man had a cardiac episode at the restaurant she was working at. By using hands-only CPR, she helped the man regain his pulse by the time medics arrived. Now, she’s urging others to learn the life-saving technique.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chrysler reveals new 300 model at Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler held its big Detroit Auto Show reveal the night before the official media day. On Tuesday night, Chrysler unveiled a new 300 model during its media event in Downtown Detroit, on the eve of the auto show’s busy media day. Chrysler says it’s “one of the most powerful and luxurious special edition vehicles in Chrysler brand history.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Cool start with warmer temps later
DETROIT – What a way to wake up on a Wednesday here in Metro Detroit. This will be no surprise if you had those windows open overnight as those morning temperatures are in the low to middle 50s with a few outlying suburbs flirting with those 40s again. This cooler air comes with mostly clear skies which makes patchy fog something to watch out for in those usual spots, be careful. And you will want a sweatshirt or light jacket if you plan on being outside for a bit even after the sun comes up. Oh, and grab the shades too.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University’s president breaks silence on controversy
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s president broke his silence on the controversy and said he stands by the decisions and actions he’s taken, which has the Board of Trustees to the point they asked him to retire early. The faculty heard from Samuel Stanley Tuesday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University trustees dispute reports of president’s future in his position
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s President Samuel Stanley who has been the university’s president for three years has confusion circulating about the future of his position. Some sources say that Stanley is being forced out due to scandals that have taken place at Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County Health Department: Opioid deaths on rise
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County Health Department officials said that opioid overdose deaths among county residents increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021. The trend is consistent with a national rise in opioid-related fatalities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw decreased 26% between 2018...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown
FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood leads to lockdowns at both middle and high schools. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned that at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property. The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.
ClickOnDetroit.com
See which Ann Arbor streets are closed this week for construction
ANN ARBOR – Several streets in Tree Town will close this week to make way for building construction, utilities, and bump-out installations. Closures or lane shifts will range from a few weeks to six months. Here’s the latest from the City of Ann Arbor:. South Maple Road Between...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland police looking for two thieves who ‘pickpocketed’ 82-year-old at grocery store
WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects who they say pickpocketed a senior citizen in Westland. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road. According to police, the first suspect stopped and acted as if the 82-year-old victim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Inkster police want help ID’ing men in home invasions, assault of 84-year-old woman and daughter
INKSTER, Mich. – Three or four men entered an Inkster home and stole $5,000 while another man distracted the homeowner and her daughter, according to police. The first incident happened at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 8. An 84-year-old woman and her 59-year-old daughter said a man told them that they had an issue with their gas and water lines. Both women followed him outside.
