newstalk941.com
School Nutrition Now Part Of Clay’s Work-Based Learning Program
Clay County School Board approved adding School Nutrition to the work-based learning program. Chair Benji Bailey said the work-based learning program will be a big asset when it comes to applying for future CTE grants. “This is just another opportunity 1. to help our system, and help our students get...
fox17.com
Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
wgnsradio.com
Last Friday Night Concert Series Scheduled for This Friday Night on Murfreesboro Square
MURFREESBORO, TENN. – The final Friday Night Live concert on the downtown Murfreesboro square will wrap up the summer concert series this Friday night, September 16th. Sarah Callender - Executive Director of Main Street Murfreesboro stated... Jackson and the 24/7 band are known for packing a high-energy concert and...
newstalk941.com
Putnam County Library Offering Tools To Help Digitize Tapes And Photos
The Putnam County Library offering a resource at its Cookeville branch called the Memory Lab, which allows users to digitize video tapes, cassettes, or photos. Director Katheryn Wisinger said the tech has been set up for two months and has seen a great deal of use. She said they use scanners for photo negatives and slides, and a system to digitize tapes.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Overton County Trustee Peggy Smith
Peggy Smith talks about how she became the Overton County Trustee and her role. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Peggy Smith, the Overton County Trustee. Peggy talks about her first campaign experience and how she became trustee, what the county trustee does, and paying property taxes and how tax relief works.
newstalk941.com
Reflecting On The Leslie Town Centre As It Approaches 20 Years
The Leslie Town Centre approaches 20 years as the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s home and community hub. Dwight Henry served on the Cookeville City Council during the inception of the Centre. He said city leaders at the time wanted to fill a need in the community that would provide the chamber with more space as well as more opportunities for community events.
newstalk941.com
Monterey To Bid Depot Roof Project For Second Time
The Town of Monterey will rebid work on the depot roof for a second time after rejecting new bids at its meeting Monday night. Mayor Nathan Walker said after bidding the work the second time, three bids came in with a $15,000 difference between the low bid and the high bid. The three bids had three different types of roofing materials.
WSMV
Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
newstalk941.com
10th Street Phase II Next Large Project On Cookeville’s List
Cookeville’s next big project on the docket: 10th Street Phase II. That’s according to City Manager James Mills. He said now that city is just about 100 percent finished with phase I, it’s time to turn sights toward the step on the project. “The projected costs on...
newstalk941.com
Monterey Water Looking At Options On Turbine After Malfunction
Monterey’s Water Department working on rebuilding its main turbine after a “major malfunction.”. Mayor Nathan Walker said after the turbine seized up, crews had to come and pull it out. “That was one of those issues that if it came apart right it was going to be a...
Nashville Parent
Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival
The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
newstalk941.com
Twin Lakes Anticipates Broadband Project To Be Completed In 30-Months
Twin Lakes General Manager and CEO Jonathan West said the company is ready to start work on a some 30-month project to expand internet access to underserved and unserved Putnam County homes. The state awarded Putnam County over $10 million to install fiber internet to some 2,400 addresses. West said...
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Consider Updated Hazard Mitigation Plan
Cookeville City Council will consider approval of an updated Putnam County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the last plan was approved in July 2017. The plan details how the city will undertake hazard mitigation actions before natural disasters occur to reduce the potential for harm to people and property.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Crime Stoppers Alert - Have you seen this subject?
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The MTSU Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a person of interest in a burglary at the Stephen B. Smith Clubhouse at the MTSU Baseball Field. The burglary occurred on August 13, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. This subject was last seen walking off campus towards Greenland Drive from Champion Way, according to MTSU officials.
newstalk941.com
Overton Commission Tables Proposal To Move Meeting Location
The Overton County Commission’s meeting location will stay put after commissioners tabled a proposal to move to the Millard V. Oakley County Services Building. Commissioner Greg Nivens said he thinks the tradition of holding business on the top floor of the county courthouse should remain. “I remember ole Lib...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tuesday morning hydrogen peroxide spill on I-24 in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - UPDATE: An accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Rutherford County took several hours to clear. The incident was reported on I-24 West near exit 78 and involved a tractor trailer truck that caught fire, while leaking gallons of hydrogen peroxide. The accident led to the...
