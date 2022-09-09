ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter, TN

newstalk941.com

School Nutrition Now Part Of Clay’s Work-Based Learning Program

Clay County School Board approved adding School Nutrition to the work-based learning program. Chair Benji Bailey said the work-based learning program will be a big asset when it comes to applying for future CTE grants. “This is just another opportunity 1. to help our system, and help our students get...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam County Library Offering Tools To Help Digitize Tapes And Photos

The Putnam County Library offering a resource at its Cookeville branch called the Memory Lab, which allows users to digitize video tapes, cassettes, or photos. Director Katheryn Wisinger said the tech has been set up for two months and has seen a great deal of use. She said they use scanners for photo negatives and slides, and a system to digitize tapes.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Overton County Trustee Peggy Smith

Peggy Smith talks about how she became the Overton County Trustee and her role. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Peggy Smith, the Overton County Trustee. Peggy talks about her first campaign experience and how she became trustee, what the county trustee does, and paying property taxes and how tax relief works.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Reflecting On The Leslie Town Centre As It Approaches 20 Years

The Leslie Town Centre approaches 20 years as the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s home and community hub. Dwight Henry served on the Cookeville City Council during the inception of the Centre. He said city leaders at the time wanted to fill a need in the community that would provide the chamber with more space as well as more opportunities for community events.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Monterey To Bid Depot Roof Project For Second Time

The Town of Monterey will rebid work on the depot roof for a second time after rejecting new bids at its meeting Monday night. Mayor Nathan Walker said after bidding the work the second time, three bids came in with a $15,000 difference between the low bid and the high bid. The three bids had three different types of roofing materials.
MONTEREY, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

10th Street Phase II Next Large Project On Cookeville’s List

Cookeville’s next big project on the docket: 10th Street Phase II. That’s according to City Manager James Mills. He said now that city is just about 100 percent finished with phase I, it’s time to turn sights toward the step on the project. “The projected costs on...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Monterey Water Looking At Options On Turbine After Malfunction

Monterey’s Water Department working on rebuilding its main turbine after a “major malfunction.”. Mayor Nathan Walker said after the turbine seized up, crews had to come and pull it out. “That was one of those issues that if it came apart right it was going to be a...
MONTEREY, TN
Nashville Parent

Food, Dance and More at Discover Rutherford Festival

The diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds of Rutherford County residents will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Discover Rutherford food and arts festival, benefiting Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival at Discovery Center will feature food, music and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Twin Lakes Anticipates Broadband Project To Be Completed In 30-Months

Twin Lakes General Manager and CEO Jonathan West said the company is ready to start work on a some 30-month project to expand internet access to underserved and unserved Putnam County homes. The state awarded Putnam County over $10 million to install fiber internet to some 2,400 addresses. West said...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville To Consider Updated Hazard Mitigation Plan

Cookeville City Council will consider approval of an updated Putnam County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the last plan was approved in July 2017. The plan details how the city will undertake hazard mitigation actions before natural disasters occur to reduce the potential for harm to people and property.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers Alert - Have you seen this subject?

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The MTSU Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a person of interest in a burglary at the Stephen B. Smith Clubhouse at the MTSU Baseball Field. The burglary occurred on August 13, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. This subject was last seen walking off campus towards Greenland Drive from Champion Way, according to MTSU officials.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Commission Tables Proposal To Move Meeting Location

The Overton County Commission’s meeting location will stay put after commissioners tabled a proposal to move to the Millard V. Oakley County Services Building. Commissioner Greg Nivens said he thinks the tradition of holding business on the top floor of the county courthouse should remain. “I remember ole Lib...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN

