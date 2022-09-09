Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
German-American Society hosts 2nd Artfest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The German-American Society of Tulsa hosted its Artfest this weekend. It was the second year of the festival, and organizers worked hard to get a variety of artists from wood and pottery to glass and paintings. "As I say, it's such a variety," curator Jan...
KTUL
Tulsa Hex House holding open auditions ahead of Halloween season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Hex House is holding open auditions Tuesday ahead of its 2022 Halloween season. The auditions are for cast members within the haunted house. According to the Hex House Facebook page, it's ranked among the top 15 scariest haunted houses in America. Open auditions...
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for another excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Committee announced Tuesday that it's preparing for another round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre. There is no set date yet, but the City of Tulsa says it hopes to start...
KTUL
Oral Roberts University celebrating new welcome center opening
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University will celebrate another major milestone for its campus Wednesday with the grand opening of its new welcome center. The welcome center is the first building project that's part of ORU's Whole Leaders for the Whole World campaign. The university broke ground on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Blood Emergency Readiness Corps celebrates 1 year of service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This week is the one-year anniversary of the formation of the nation's Blood Emergency Readiness Corps. The group is designed to keep the national blood supply stocked during large-scale emergencies. The idea of BERC came from Oklahoma Blood Institute's president and CEO Dr. John Armitage....
KTUL
HB 1775, book banning a hot topic at Stillwater Public Schools meeting
STILLWATER (KOKH) - The conversation about race issues and book banning continued in Stillwater on September 13. Fox 25 listened in on Stillwater Public Schools' board meeting this evening. About four people signed up to speak to the board. Each of them spoke out against book banning, and how important...
KTUL
Tulsa fire, police participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 11, of this year, Tulsa firefighters and police officers came together to honor the fallen. They participated in their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa. Participants climbed in full gear, just as their fellow officers had...
KTUL
Tulsa Day Center asking for bottled water donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Day Center is out of water. The organization posted the announcement to Facebook, saying there is bottled water on order but for now it needs help. Water bottle donations can be made to the Tulsa Day Center seven days a week from 8:00...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTUL
14th annual 'Get Your Licks on Route 66' National Pet Adoption Tour happening in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Happening today, Sunday, September 11, from noon to 4 p.m. is the 14th annual "Get Your Licks on Route 66" National Pet Adoption Tour. The event is put on by Fido Friendly Magazine and will take place at Woodland Hills Mall located at 7021 South Memorial Drive.
KTUL
Hard Rock Tulsa to host job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hard Rock is hosting a job fair Thursday, September 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. to help amplify its award-winning service. The fair will take place in the Grand Hall o' the Cherokees. The casino resort is looking to hire several hourly positions such as...
KTUL
TU football supporting TFD, TPD in friendly competition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa will be celebrating the City of tulsa's 918 Day at this Saturday's football game. Fans have the option to support either the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund or the Tulsa Police Department Foundations with the purchase of a game ticket. In order...
KTUL
OSU Fire Training program gets first new truck in 90 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University christened its first new fire truck in almost a century on Sunday. The school’s Fire Service Training program plans to use it to train a new generation of firefighters. The ceremony happening on September 11th was pure coincidence, meant to coincide with the start of its biannual academy, but the program’s directors believe in its significance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Tragic end to search for missing Okemah boy
OKEMAH, Okla. (KTUL) — By the number of cruisers, you would think half the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was there. All-terrain vehicles were arriving on a regular basis, and you didn't have to look far to see someone looking for Ares. "We’re just praying and hoping for the best outcome,"...
KTUL
440 pets adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare during clear the shelter events
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Animal Welfare announced that a total of 440 dogs and cats were adopted during their Clear the Shelter and Pittie Party Adoption Events. The events took place from August 1 through September 10. TAW thanks Oklahoma Alliance for Animals for providing a "New Pet...
KTUL
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Sunny and warm, allergy sufferers beware
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be another sunny and beautiful day. We will see afternoon temps in the low 90s. The next rain chance looks like Tuesday into Wednesday. Winds will increase as we head toward the weekend as will the fire danger. If you are suffering from allergies this time of the year, weeds could be the issue.
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban voted to be extended
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa county Commissioners voted to approve the extension of the burn ban within Tulsa County until noon on September 19. Fire officials have determined the current conditions were appropriate for the continuation of the ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under state law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
AT&T offering $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T is offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in a conviction on a recent string of copper cable thefts in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure, and could potentially inhibit equipment to work properly in some community areas.
KTUL
Should Tulsa taxpayers help pay for PGA security?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a $100,000 question: Should the City of Tulsa help pay for the cost of security from the PGA Championship this summer?. City councilors will be voting on that issue Wednesday night. "They don’t deserve it, it's a country club, the PGA is very well...
KTUL
OHP Dive Team finds cellphone in water at Lake Tenkiller, looking to return to owner
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team found a phone at Lake Tenkiller and is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The OHP divers were out training in Lake Tenkiller on Tuesday when they found an iPhone in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin.
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help identifying alleged home burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify a man caught on camera allegedly burglarizing a home. Officers say that on August 2 around 11 a.m., they responded to a home burglary call near 21st and Memorial. The man allegedly attempted to open the front...
Comments / 0