Buchanan, VA

WSLS

Ground Zero worker shows his respect in Bedford on 9/11

Bedford, VA – It’s been 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and people are the country are showing their respect. Craig Davis remembers the carnage of September 11 all too well. “When I got there at 4:30 Thursday morning, the fires were still raging 150 feet...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County

Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Locally sourced butcher shop opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Crystal Springs area in Roanoke is continuing to add new businesses to grow and serve the community. Tuesday, they welcomed the grand opening of Yard Bull Meats. The full-service butcher shop focuses on supplying the community with locally sourced meats from nearby farmers. They also...
WSLS

Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing

ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
WSLS

Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Man sentenced to 25 years after Alleghany County hit-and-run

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man faces 25 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Alleghany County, according to Ann Gardner, the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney. On Monday, Michael Wolfe was sentenced to 40 years with 15 years suspended, leaving him to serve 25 years in prison for the death of Randall Tinsley.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...

