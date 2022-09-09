Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local retirement community the Glebe celebrates four centurionsCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
WSLS
Ground Zero worker shows his respect in Bedford on 9/11
Bedford, VA – It’s been 21 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, and people are the country are showing their respect. Craig Davis remembers the carnage of September 11 all too well. “When I got there at 4:30 Thursday morning, the fires were still raging 150 feet...
WSLS
Local Office on Aging opens Roanoke center for health and wellness
ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Office on Aging now has a new center for health and wellness in Roanoke. The facility located on Frontage Road will house Meals-on-Wheels, Star City Diners Club, and in-house nutrition staff. They will also offer education on healthy activities and other community events. “Well...
WSLS
Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer
ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way. On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer. From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.
WSLS
No one hurt after fire at race shop in Botetourt County
Fortunately, no one was injured following a fire at a race shop in Botetourt County Monday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS. Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Mary Alice Road at about 10:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find a large, detached...
WSLS
“He’s an angel walking with us”: Community remembers Giles County man who died after crash
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Giles County man known for his kindness and his love for country music was hit by a vehicle on Labor Day and died Monday after a weeklong fight in the hospital, Virginia State Police confirmed. The victim of the crash, 60-year-old William Peoples, was...
WSLS
In Your Town: Visiting the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is in your town, this time, in the Roanoke Valley – showing all there is to love about the Star City and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure, a restaurant, or an incredible view, you can find it in Roanoke.
WSLS
‘I feel like it’s my purpose:’ Roanoke cancer survivor advocates, educates about childhood cancer late effects
ROANOKE, Va. – Beating the odds, then helping others do the same. That’s the story of Roanoke county native, Juanita Prada who is a survivor of childhood cancer. Prada was just 10 years old when she got sick in 2003. “My diagnosis was pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia,...
WSLS
Man arrives at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Police Department is investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Monday. Authorities said they were notified at about 5:10 p.m. and arrived to find an adult male victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
WSLS
Locally sourced butcher shop opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The Crystal Springs area in Roanoke is continuing to add new businesses to grow and serve the community. Tuesday, they welcomed the grand opening of Yard Bull Meats. The full-service butcher shop focuses on supplying the community with locally sourced meats from nearby farmers. They also...
WSLS
Days Inn on Orange Ave. in Roanoke is closing
ROANOKE, Va. – Another business is closing on Orange Avenue in Roanoke. After Sheetz announced that they were relocating from their Williamson Road intersection, Days Inn just down the road announced that they are closing for good. The Days Inn by Wyndham on Orange Avenue will be closing sometime...
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
WSLS
Local health expert weighs in on first monkeypox-related death in U.S.
ROANOKE, Va. – Today, the Los Angeles County Health Department reported the first U.S. death related to monkeypox. They said the patient was severely immunocompromised. In Virginia, there are more than 400 cases. Locally, there was only one new case of monkeypox reported in the last two weeks. Health...
WSLS
VSP: Motorcyclist dead after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-81N in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Interstate 81 northbound in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened Sunday (Sept. 11) at about 6:10 p.m. at the 169 mile marker. We’re told Randall David Lucabaugh, 60, of Bunker...
WSLS
Campbell County schools closer to opening new school after facing supply chain issues
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – It’s all hands on deck to complete the new Rustburg Middle School, which we’re told is the first secondary school built in Campbell County in 40 years. Clif Tweedy, deputy Campbell County administrator, said the current building located next door is falling apart.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The tractor-trailer crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County has been cleared. If you’re headed toward US-29 in Pittsylvania County, you might want to find another route. According to VDOT, a tractor-trailer crash near the ramp at Business 29N/S has closed all northbound...
WSLS
False Fall: Combo of cool mornings, comfortably warm afternoons continues
ROANOKE, Va. – For some, Wednesday morning is the coolest weather we’ve felt in roughly three months. Some would argue it’s worthy of long sleeves or a light jacket early on. As sunshine takes over (along with some fair weather cumulus clouds), we’ll see temperatures rise close...
WSLS
Man charged in connection with Lynchburg homicide, police standoff appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man will remain behind bars – for now. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis. Sharpe appeared for a scheduled preliminary hearing...
WSLS
Man sentenced to 25 years after Alleghany County hit-and-run
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A man faces 25 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Alleghany County, according to Ann Gardner, the Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney. On Monday, Michael Wolfe was sentenced to 40 years with 15 years suspended, leaving him to serve 25 years in prison for the death of Randall Tinsley.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
