KNOE TV8
Monroe man receives prestigious museum award
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ralph Calhoun, director of Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, received the Louisiana Museum Career Professional Award at the Louisiana Association of Museums Annual Conference & Meeting Luncheon on Sept. 12th. Discover Monroe-West Monroe said in a press release that the award recognizes a Louisiana museum employee for...
KNOE TV8
Dr. Yoyo makes an appearance at Ollie Burns library with her new book
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Yolanda McElroy, a local pharmacist in West Monroe nicknamed “Dr. Yoyo,” held a demonstration today at the Ollie Burns Branch Library in Richwood on her new book, “It’s Not Candy.”. “It’s Not Candy” is about the dangers of children confusing medications...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe honors 9/11, remembers lives lost 21 years ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a 9/11 memorial outside the Public Safety Center Sunday morning in honor of those who lost their lives and first responders on that day in 2001. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 marks 21 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed in the...
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Landon Graves and Carldell Sirmons
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS quarterback Landon Graves had an inspired performance against Oak Grove in honor of his injured teammate Chad Strickland. Graves’ accounted for 241 yards and two passing touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another three scores. Ouachita running back Carldell Sirmons put on a show against Neville with 262 yards on 24 carries and four touchdown runs. Sirmons has scored four touchdowns in each of his first two games.
KNOE TV8
MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
KNOE TV8
Avoid getting taken for a ride by curbstoners
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Car buyers must be aware of curbstoners. Curbstoning is an illegal scheme used by scammers who draw car shoppers to the side of the road or vacant lot to sell them unfit used cars according to Auto List. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
KNOE TV8
NELA crash claims life of 72-year-old woman
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-car crash that claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. LSP responded to the crash on Sept. 12, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m. The crash happened on Louisiana Hwy. 151 at Weems Road. Justice was a passenger in...
