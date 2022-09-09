ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battling 10-acre fire in the Superior National Forest, one campsite closed

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Crews battling 10-acre fire in the Superior National Forest 00:15

DULUTH, Minn. -- Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in the Superior National Forest two days ago.

The fire was reported to forest officials at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and is located southeast of Lake Three and north of Horseshoe Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Beaver aircraft have been using aerial water delivery to help put out the fire, which is estimated to be 10 acres large.

USDA Forest Service

A campsite on Lake Three's northeast corner is closed due to the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says an upcoming cold front estimated to bring cooler temperatures, precipitation, and less wind will allow them to reassess if conditions are safe for firefighters to begin extinguishing the fire on the ground.

According to an incident overview, 30% of the fire is contained as of 2:31 p.m. Thursday.

CBS Minnesota

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

