SC man arrested in Rome after home invasion, murder in front of man’s wife and children

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — On Friday morning, Atlanta marshals arrested a man who police said is responsible for the home invasion murder of a man in front of his wife and children.

Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, were arrested near Rome after police say he killed a man in front of his wife and children in South Carolina.

Campodonico faces charges of murder, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery and weapons violations.

Andrews currently faces one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Deputies from Colleton County, South Carolina were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville about a home invasion.

The caller said an unknown man armed with a handgun forced his way into the family’s residence.

Deputies say Campodonico shot the man in front of his wife and child inside the home while demanding the keys to the family’s vehicle. The suspect the drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said it received tips from multiple agencies in the state that helped lead them to the arrest.

Woman allegedly killed neighbor over dog A woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor with a shotgun allegedly told police who arrested her that she did it because the victim killed her dog.

App helps Georgia deputies track down man accused of raping 17-year-old

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. "I believe the ping started in College Park. It was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County," Coweta County sheriff's office Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Funeral arrangements set for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty serving warrants

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Services for 38-year-old Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will be held on Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m., with services to be held immediately after.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Two massive 13-foot alligators caught in South Carolina lake

LAKE MARION, S.C. — It was a big weekend for alligator hunters in South Carolina who bagged a pair of massive catches. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy in Ravenel, South Carolina, shared photos of one massive gator on its Facebook page. In the accompanying post, Cordray's said that the 625-pound animal had been caught in Lake Marion by Nick Gilbert and his crew.
Warnock, Walker set on 1 debate in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia voters will see at least one fall debate between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock on Tuesday evening accepted Walker's proposal for an Oct. 14 debate in Savannah, but the senator renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has yet to accept a second matchup and did not directly respond to the senator's latest pitch.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

