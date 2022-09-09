Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
New Fitness Court opens in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden has a new way for the community to get outside and get active. Located at the Hampden VFW, the new Fitness Court is free to the public 24/7 anytime during the year. The court is meant to be for people aged 14...
wabi.tv
Christine B. Foundation 3-course meal fundraiser
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Chef Brian Ross stopped by to tell us about a fundraiser for the Christine B. Foundation. It is a private, chef-created meal raffle and the funds go to the Cancer Nutritional Assistance Program.
wabi.tv
Police resolve incident involving threats made at Augusta school
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’ve resolved an incident involving threats made at Saint Michael’s School in Augusta. In a release from the Augusta Police Department they say they received a call alleging a student had posted a video threatening school staff. They say thanks to swift...
wabi.tv
Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Waterville-area organizations are making sure that the cost of a uniform isn’t the reason children don’t become boy and girl scouts. All children can pick up a uniform for free at the Waterville Goodwill Store next Wednesday night. Goodwill says the uniforms normally...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson woman is on the lookout for a family heirloom that was mistakenly sold this month. Sherri Sawyer says her father, a woodworker in his spare time, built a large rolltop desk more than 40 years ago. After using it for homework and playing in...
wabi.tv
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
mainepublic.org
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
wabi.tv
Police identify 2 killed in weekend crash in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police have identified the two men who died in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. They say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor, and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn had already passed away when they arrived at the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin...
WMTW
Student allegedly posts video threatening Augusta school's staff, police say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department said they have identified a student responsible for a video threatening staff at an area school. Officials said a report was made Tuesday over a video posted threatening the staff at St. Michael's School. The student was identified, but officials have not...
New Gourmet Bagel Shop Coming To Augusta, Maine
For about a year, we have been hearing that a group of Augusta-area developers have been working on doing something with the one remaining building from Augusta's Edwards Manufacturing mill. Tobias Parkhurst, one of the minds behind Cushnoc Brewing, and lawyer James Bass had been discussing opening a wine and...
wabi.tv
Pittsfield celebrates Maine Cheese Festival
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Annual Maine Cheese Festival was held in Pittsfield Sunday. Manson Park was full of agricultural vendors and artisans, as well as ice cream, live music and baby goats. Guests could fill their bags with savory cheeses while also learning about and supporting local Maine businesses.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Police makes arrests in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Police say two men have been arrested following a shooting incident in Auburn Monday. They say just after noon they were dispatched to the area of 752 Washington Street N for a report of a shooting. They received multiple reports of gun shots and seeing a...
wabi.tv
Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cuts ribbon at new home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Monday Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cut the ribbon to welcome the community to their new home. Just a mile and a half down the road from their previous building, the new home looks to provide several amenities. “We have several different seating styles there....
wgan.com
Both drivers involved in Bangor crash found dead at the scene
A crash in Bangor left two people dead on Saturday. Bangor police say 32-year-old Zachariah Flanders of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were found dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash is being reconstructed as...
Together Place Mural On Shaw’s Bangor Wall Artist Named
Lots of things going on right around Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor. Maine Savings Amphitheater looks nice with the changes and the signage. Now Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center is looking to further spruce up Bangor. And artist Sam Bullard has been chosen to paint a...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth’s Grand Theater looking to fill seats with donations
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - On September 23, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth is holding its first-ever “Fill the Grand” Food Drive campaign. The organization says the goal is to fill every one of the Grand Theater’s 400 seats with either food or funding. Doing so...
wabi.tv
Group helps beautify Kenduskeag Stream Trail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Livable Communities Committee joined the “Friends of the Lower Kenduskeag Stream” for their monthly trail clean-up Saturday. On the second Saturday of every month, “FOLKS” of all ages show up with gloves, trash grabbers and bags to remove waste from the community trails.
