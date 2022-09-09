ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

ABC10

Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp

STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed

PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say

A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Fox40

Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though.  Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour. 
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
SACRAMENTO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Custom Designed Modern Mediterranean Home in Loomis with A Resort Style Backyard Comes to The Market at $5.9 Million

The Home in Loomis, a modern Mediterranean hidden with high end finishes jewel and a resort style backyard including multiple zones for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Rutherford Canyon Rd, Loomis, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bondaruk (Phone: 916-862-1748) at RE/MAX Gold El Dorado Hills for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Loomis.
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento appoints a new fire department chief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new fire chief for the city of Sacramento has been named.  City officials announced in a press release Monday that Chris Costamagna has been appointed as the next chief of the Sacramento Fire Department by city manager Howard Chan. Costamagna becomes the city’s 23rd fire chief and will assume his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

