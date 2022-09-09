Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp
STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Evacuations lifted, Interstate 80 reopened after new grass fire ignites in Placer County
A new fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the Placer County town of Dutch Flat, authorities said, prompting evacuations and shutting down a 27-mile stretch of Interstate 80 for several hours in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Place and...
Caltrans and CHP issue tickets during “Maximum Enforcement” in construction zone along I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be holding a “Maximum Enforcement” period along an 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Fairfield and Vacaville from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept 16. Since the “Maximum Enforcement Period” started on Monday, the CHP has issued 39 tickets for drivers going over the […]
Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner. A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed
PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Winds pose risk in Mosquito Fire, Newsom urges ‘no’ on Prop 30, Sacramento sports bar shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
7 arrests made in Mosquito Fire zone, officials say
A total of seven people have been arrested in the Mosquito Fire zone, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the arrests happened over the weekend. In all the cases, law enforcement said the people were “attempting to do illegal things” but did not specify if they were looting.
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
Separate collisions backing up traffic into Sacramento on I-80
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two incidents in separate counties on opposite sides of Sacramento on Interstate 80 are slowing traffic flowing into the city Monday morning, according to authorities. In Solano County near Air Base Parkway, a big rig’s trailer became disconnected and 2 westbound I-80 lanes are blocked, the...
Evacuations continue to grow as firefighters achieve containment on Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, firefighters finally started to achieve some containment on the Mosquito Fire after it has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for the past six days. According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:59 a.m., the Mosquito Fire is now 10% contained and has burned 46,587 acres. While […]
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Delta Shores customers want more security after attempted catalytic converter theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif — South Sacramento resident Aimee Widder Wright says she's been a shopper at the Delta Shore shopping center since it opened in Sept. 2017. But after photos reportedly showing an attempted catalytic converter theft in a parking lot at the shopping center recently went viral, Wright says she now has second thoughts about the security.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
‘We’ll get through this’: A family-owned grocery store opens behind evacuation lines to serve Mosquito Fire first responders
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Over 40 years in business, serving the rural Foresthill community of Placer County, Worton’s Market, a family-owned and operated grocery store decided to open its doors to the thousands of first responders fighting the Mosquito Fire. The family who owns Worton’s Market, which currently sits...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
Fire damages home in Antelope neighborhood
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire at a home in an Antelope neighborhood early Monday afternoon. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Rolling Field Court just after 1 p.m.Flames were shooting through the roof of the home, as seen in video taken at the scene.Exactly where the fire started – and how – is unclear, though. Crews had the flames knocked down within a half hour.
High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
KCRA.com
Biotech company expanding, building new facility in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility that promises another step away from Sacramento's reliance on a government-based jobs economy is taking shape at Sacramento's Metro Air Park. Orca Bio, a Bay Area late-stage biotechnology company developing high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders...
luxury-houses.net
Custom Designed Modern Mediterranean Home in Loomis with A Resort Style Backyard Comes to The Market at $5.9 Million
The Home in Loomis, a modern Mediterranean hidden with high end finishes jewel and a resort style backyard including multiple zones for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Rutherford Canyon Rd, Loomis, California offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bondaruk (Phone: 916-862-1748) at RE/MAX Gold El Dorado Hills for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Loomis.
Sacramento appoints a new fire department chief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new fire chief for the city of Sacramento has been named. City officials announced in a press release Monday that Chris Costamagna has been appointed as the next chief of the Sacramento Fire Department by city manager Howard Chan. Costamagna becomes the city’s 23rd fire chief and will assume his […]
Comments / 0