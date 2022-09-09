Read full article on original website
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color insideCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week one pregame Cardinals ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
2 minors injured in KCK shooting, school briefly goes on lockout
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) – The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a double shooting that injured two boys and led to a brief, precautionary school lockout. According to police, two juvenile males were shot while inside a vehicle in the area of N. 73rd Terrace and Parallel...
Man with knife at Leawood City Park is taken into custody
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A man was ultimately taken into custody at Leawood City Park on Tuesday evening after someone called police about a man armed with a knife and what was thought to be a gun. Leawood police said they received the call shortly after 5:30 p.m. The caller...
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. Jurors hear audio recording of murder suspect David Jungerman during first full day of trial testimo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jungerman is accused of killing 39-year-old attorney...
Jurors hear audio recording of murder suspect David Jungerman during first full day of trial testimony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first full day of testimony ended Tuesday during the first-degree murder trial of 84-year-old David Jungerman. Jungerman is accused of killing 39-year-old attorney Tom Pickert in Oct. of 2017 outside of Pickert’s Brookside home. Pickert’s relatives and friends have waited nearly five years to see his suspected killer face the charges filed against him. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
2 hurt when high-speed chase ends in crash, KCKPD investigating
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. “All my stuff was out of my glove compartment,” said LJ Brown. “My glove compartment was sitting open.”. When Brown went...
Raytown School District works to combat bus driver shortage
A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a father of 10. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after several car break-ins in Wyandotte County led police on a high-speed chase across state lines. Jurors hear audio recording of murder suspect David Jungerman during first full...
Double-ejection after KCK police chase ends with crash in KCMO
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - A police chase that began in Kansas City, KS, early Tuesday morning ended with a serious crash along the interstate in Kansas City, MO. The chase began in KCK before crossing the state line and ending in a rollover crash near Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Both suspects in the chase vehicle were ejected during the wreck and transported to a local hospital.
OPPD asking for public help after dog bite critically injures dog
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person and another dog Saturday morning. The incident occurred Saturday morning between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. Police said it happened near the west end of the Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot.
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
Two children, driver injured after school bus with 30 kids inside overturns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people, including two students, were taken to a hospital Monday morning following a bus rollover. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a school bus with 30 Smithville elementary students on board overturned just after 8 a.m., blocking Mt. Olivet Road in both directions between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street.
KCPD looking for missing woman last seen leaving hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police are looking for a woman who was last seen leaving a local hospital. Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving St. Luke’s Hospital at 4320 Wornall Road around midnight Sunday. She is described as being a white woman who is...
Single-vehicle crash in Johnson County kills 1, injures 1
STILWELL, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash in the Stilwell, Kansas, area killed one person and injured another on Monday night. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of W. 171st Street and Mission Road. The crash involved a single vehicle, which was heavily damaged. The cause of the...
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 116th homicide of 2022. One person was shot and killed Sunday evening in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue. The fatal shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. The victim’s identity has not bee released.
Raytown Schools hosting ‘Test Drive Tuesday’ amid bus driver shortage
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - School districts are looking for ways to combat widespread bus driver shortages, and Raytown Schools are hosting a bus test-drive event to try to attract drivers. Raytown School District’s Test Drive Tuesday hiring event is happening Tuesday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People...
Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle fire on northbound I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries a Kansas City Missouri Police Department dispatcher told KCTV5. The fire was reported to Kansas City Scout at 12:39 p.m. Emergency vehicles attended to the scene. The motorcycle on fire wound...
KCPD investigating rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road. An investigation revealed that a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse was weaving in and out of traffic heading northbound at a high rate of speed when, just north of Vivion, the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Local school district under pressure over trans student policy proposal
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A Johnson County school board heard an earful Monday night about a proposed policy on transgender students. This summer, board member Jeff Miller proposed a policy to force staff to refer to students by their sex assigned at birth. It also required them to use the restrooms and locker rooms associated with their sex at birth or a unisex restroom if available.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck at Zona Rosa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a dump truck in the Zona Rosa Shopping Center on Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, the incident happened in the area of NW 87th Street and NW Prairie View Road at 12:07 p.m. Police said the...
Rollover crash on I-35 near Vivion Rd. causes life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a rollover crash on northbound I-35 near Vivion Road led to life-threatening injuries. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to the accident at 6:44 a.m. Sunday morning. At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved. I-35 is closed as...
Gardner-Edgerton school board to listen as community weighs in on gender identity proposal
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The Gardner-Edgerton School District’s gender, restroom and sports policies have many speaking out, forcing the district’s Board of Education to re-evaluate its policies. The district’s Board of Education has been considering a policy stating a student must use a restroom or join a sports...
