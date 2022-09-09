Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Clarksville man was charged with possession of drugs after a vehicle fire on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire when they were called for 25-year-old Martavion Butler who got into the vehicle after it was extinguished.
Westbound Lane Restriction On I-24 In Lyon County Tuesday
A section of Interstate 24 in Lyon County will be restricted to one lane Tuesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one westbound lane will be restricted near the 49-mile marker to allow a memorial service for Kentucky State Police Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty along I-24 in 2015.
Oak Grove Man Charged With Stalking
An Oak Grove man was charged with stalking after an incident on Monroe Lane in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Oak Grove Police say they were called for 24-year-old Brendan Reid who is standing outside of a house with a machete and a pistol. He was arrested and charged with violation...
Willie Grace, 78 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 78-year-old Willie Lee Grace, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, September 15, at noon at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 to noon at the funeral home. Survivors include:. Four sons – Allen (Angie) Coleman...
West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber
While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
Trigg County’s ‘Transcraft’ Re-Brands To ‘Wabash’
Though the process began in early February, officials from One Wabash paid a formal visit to Cadiz Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the renaming of local industry “Transcraft Corporation” to “Wabash.”. It’s an official re-brand for the national transportation, logistics and distribution company, which now has all of...
Hopkinsville Tractor And Small Engine Parade Of Power
A nice crowd attended the Hopkinsville Tractor and Engine Shaw Friday and Saturday at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. One of the highlights was the Parade of Power Saturday morning. The Edge Media Groups News and Farm Director Alan Watts was the Master of Ceremonies for the parade.
Services To Commemorate Events of 9-11-2001
Events in Hopkinsville and Cadiz will commemorate the attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. VFW Post 1913 in Hopkinsville will host a ceremony at 1:00 at the post home off Skyline Drive. Commander John Brame says everyone is invited to attend the brief service. Meanwhile, Woodmen of...
Ann Poe, 82 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 82 year-old Ann C. Poe of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Ten Trigg County Graduates Honored For Accomplishments
Ten graduates from Trigg County officially became part of the Trigg County High School Alumni Hall of Fame Saturday afternoon during a special ceremony at the school cafeteria. The inductees included former Circuit and County Clerk Virginia Alexander, Reverend Lincoln Bingham, Smith Broadbent, Jr, Drs. John and Elias Futtrell, General...
Vendor Slots Open for Saturday’s Cadiz Music and Food Festival
West Cadiz Park will be the location for Saturday’s annual Cadiz Music and Food Festival. There will be plenty of music with four different acts scheduled to play between 10 and 4. The Carroll Peyton Band will be the opening act to be followed by 43 RPM at 11:10; the Tennessee River Boys at 12:30; and Rewind to close out the festival from 1:45 to 4.
HCC Reports 1.8% Summer Enrollment Increase From ’21 To ’22
In the collegiate ranks, academic or athletic, every student matters. That message couldn’t have been any clearer during Monday’s Hopkinsville Community College Board of Directors meeting in the Emerging Technologies Center, as President Dr. Alissa Young celebrated an increase of 13 students between the 2021 and 2022 summer enrollment.
