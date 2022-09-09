Read full article on original website
Albert Jackson
3d ago
people still trying to rob banks in 2022 with just a hand gun? 😂...you might as well walk to the station and say I shot the unsolved murder
Fla sun
3d ago
Welp, I have to say the democratic prosecutors care more for violent criminals then they do VICTIMS AND LAW!
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaEvie M.Chuluota, FL
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
(Maybe) don't sit beside the nice old man on the bench at Heritage SquareEvie M.Orlando, FL
fox35orlando.com
Police looking for man accused of threatening to rape woman at Orlando park
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly threatened to rape a woman at Laureate Park Sunday morning. According to an incident report, a woman was walking her dog around 6 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road when the man approached her and began a conversation with her. He asked her how long she lived here, and pointed to the darker side of the lake, in which she became nervous, authorities said.
WESH
Police: Person of interest in Altoona double murder shot, killed herself before officers arrived
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Related Video Above: Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide. Investigators in Ormond Beach say an Alabama woman considered a person of interest in a double murder in Altoona shot and killed herself before police made contact. Police say...
WESH
Deputies: Blood-covered Florida man walks into Publix after stabbing 2 people
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after stabbing two people after a party, according to Polk County deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it all began at a birthday party celebration Monday night at an apartment on Charo Parkway when suspect Derrick Charles Emery, 32, left the party with two other people.
Neighbors voice frustration over crime after teen fatally shot in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in the Lake Mann Estates community said the recent shooting death of a 17-year-old boy is the latest crime in their neighborhood that has them frustrated. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They said they’ve reached out to the city and police for...
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
click orlando
Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
click orlando
Volusia deputies looking for man who robbed DeBary gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station in DeBary early Saturday morning. The robbery happened at 4 a.m. at a Circle K located along Dirksen Drive, deputies said. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’...
WESH
Sheriff: Volusia student brought replica Glock BB gun to school, tried to fight deputies
DELTONA, Fla. — Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say a student brought a BB gun to school last week. According to a tweet, deputies responded Friday to a report of a possible weapon displayed during an altercation at Pine Ridge High School. "Deputies recovered a replica Glock...
WESH
Plea negotiation to be held for 18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — The Deltona teenager accused of killing his dad before leading law enforcement agencies on a chase, and shooting at them, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday. Jonny Santiago still has not been taken to Volusia County, where he is looking at the most serious charges connected to the death of his father.
1 hurt in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are working to learn who shot someone at an apartment complex near Orlando’s MetroWest neighborhood early Tuesday. Officers responded to The Park at Catania off Kirkman Road near Metrowest Boulevard shortly after midnight. Police said one person was shot but is expected to recover.
WESH
Sheriff: Homicide on Marion County trail stemmed from 'drug deal gone wrong'
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is facing charges for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm following what investigators are calling a drug deal gone wrong. Candles and a cross have been left at the entrance to the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. They were left to honor...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Shot Officer, Claiming Police Were Part of ‘Mexican Cartel'
A central Florida man was arrested Friday after police said he shot an officer who confronted him at a hotel room, claiming he thought the officers were members of the “Mexican cartel coming to steal his belongings.”. NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in Melbourne along Florida’s...
Bag of deadly fentanyl discovered at Atlantic High School
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Volusia County are investigating after a small bag containing the deadly drug fentanyl was found on a school campus. Deputies said a student alerted a teacher after finding a bag with powder at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
WCTV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
‘It’s a good neighborhood,’ neighbors say after 17-year-old was shot and killed, gunman at large
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find the person who murdered a 17-year-old boy late Friday night. The shooting happened on Domino Drive near Lake Mann around 1 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. John Taylor said there hasn’t...
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
WESH
Police identify nearly a dozen students behind 'prank' that sparked shooting scare at Mainland High
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School students are now back in the classroom following a shooting scare that ended classes early on Friday. Those responsible for the"cruel prank" that led to the panic may face charges or be expelled. Investigators have identified everyone involved, and they said charges...
spacecoastdaily.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Cocoa Police Seek Assistance in Locating Vehicle Burglary Suspect
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police detectives are seeking community’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for vehicle burglary. According to Cocoa Police officials, the burglary occurred in the area of Japonica Lane. If you have information that can help detectives identify him, contact...
Orlando Police Offer Reward in Teen's Killing
17-year-old found shot to death Friday night
Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.
