Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
MMAmania.com
Tony Ferguson admits to ‘sandbagging’ his last few fights: ‘My wife called me out’
Tony Ferguson stepped in at the last minute to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev weighed in so heavy their original main event couldn’t go forward. That’s after Ferguson stepped in late to fight Li Jingliang on UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card when the event needed some extra star power.
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
RELATED PEOPLE
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
PWMania
Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Show Their Flexibility During Stretching Session
During their time away from WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi made an appearance together for a stretching session with personal coach Wade Bryant. On his social media accounts, Bryant shared a video of the session. You can check out the videos below as well as several photos and screencaps from...
WWE・
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jake Paul Reveals Who He Wants To Fight After Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is going to be fighting against Anderson Silva on October 29th, and fans are curious as to how this one is going to go down. Silva is a legend when it comes to the MMA world, and in boxing, he has already come through with some impressive performances. Having said that, Jake has a bit more boxing experience, and it is likely that he wins the match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’
Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279
Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury
A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever. Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3. That was made known to Fury’s team...
Comments / 4