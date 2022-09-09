Read full article on original website
What are the signs of ADHD in children? These are the 9 key characteristics to watch for
CLEVELAND — As kids are now back in the classroom, they are under the supervision of teachers and school counselors. This is also a time when adults might start to notice differences in a child's learning. That includes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which affects roughly 6.1 million kids in the United States.
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
FOX 8 viewers track down elderly couple for photoshoot
An elderly couple in Cleveland were all smiles on Monday as they posed for their very own photoshoot.
Case research team discovers what could be a new, more effective way to treat throat cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Patients diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus may soon have hope for more effective treatment, thanks to local research efforts at Case Western Reserve University. A research team from the School of Medicine and Case Comprehensive Cancer Center says it has uncovered a vulnerability of the...
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
‘Crying wolf’: Lost pet found wandering around daycare
Police recently helped reunite a precious pet wolf with its owner Tuesday.
Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic guidelines. “We are back to full visitation, pre-pandemic,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Safety, Quality, and Experience Officer Leslie Jurecko. This means no more restrictions on visitation policy at the Clinic Clinic.
86-year-old woman on hospice gets one last motorcycle ride
A local branch of a national non-profit and staff from a nursing home came together to plan an incredible ride for a woman who is on hospice care.
Investigation: Daycare worker fired after child injury
A caregiver at a daycare along Pin Oak Parkway was fired, after a toddler was injured there last week. Robert Kimmel, the owner of Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center, confirmed to FOX 8 the child was hurt on Friday, Sept. 9, at the daycare's Avon Lake location, 32900 Pin Oak Parkway.
Parma police officer dies on his way to work
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma police officer died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work Monday. Sgt. Nicholas Hunter was “well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors”, posted Parma police in a Facebook post. Sgt. Hunter joined the...
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
'It feels like fate': Northeast Ohio native Christi Paul recalls career journey from CNN to 3News
CLEVELAND — Christi Paul's broadcast journalism life that's taken her from West Virginia and Idaho, to Phoenix, to CNN, to the co-hosting role of 3News' What's Now, began in the basement of her family's home in Bellevue, Ohio. "When I was a kid, I had a typewriter and I'd...
First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks
The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Police activity in Canton prompts warning to students
An active police situation in Canton has prompted the school district to try and divert students who walk to school to take a different route.
World Affairs’ Kathryn Lavelle discussed the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth
Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy. WOIO: Kathryn Lavelle, the Ellen and Dixon Long Associate Professor of World Affairs, explained how the monarchy will likely change following the death of Queen Elizabeth. “The nature of the monarchy has changed in so far as the media has changed as well over the years of her reign and the British public feels intimacy now with the type of people that inhabit these roles,” she said.
‘A house of God,’ the history of the Kirtland temple
With Willard Richards acting as scribe, Joseph Smith gave a revelation on Aug. 2, 1833, “And again, verily I say unto you, my friends, a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall commence a work of laying out and preparing a beginning and foundation of the city of the stake of Zion, here in the land of Kirtland, beginning at my house.”
