Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy. WOIO: Kathryn Lavelle, the Ellen and Dixon Long Associate Professor of World Affairs, explained how the monarchy will likely change following the death of Queen Elizabeth. “The nature of the monarchy has changed in so far as the media has changed as well over the years of her reign and the British public feels intimacy now with the type of people that inhabit these roles,” she said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO