Avon, OH

cleveland19.com

Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
AKRON, OH
#Kindergarten
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic guidelines. “We are back to full visitation, pre-pandemic,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Safety, Quality, and Experience Officer Leslie Jurecko. This means no more restrictions on visitation policy at the Clinic Clinic.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma police officer dies on his way to work

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma police officer died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work Monday. Sgt. Nicholas Hunter was “well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors”, posted Parma police in a Facebook post. Sgt. Hunter joined the...
PARMA, OH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

First Ever Family of Trumpeter Swans is Nesting in Cleveland Metroparks

The first family of trumpeter swans ever to nest in Cleveland Metroparks has been observed by Cleveland Metroparks Natural Resources team! The historic sighting of the species — which nearly went extinct — follows more than 25 years of conservation efforts by staff at Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

World Affairs’ Kathryn Lavelle discussed the monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth

Case Western Reserve University professor explains the future of the British monarchy. WOIO: Kathryn Lavelle, the Ellen and Dixon Long Associate Professor of World Affairs, explained how the monarchy will likely change following the death of Queen Elizabeth. “The nature of the monarchy has changed in so far as the media has changed as well over the years of her reign and the British public feels intimacy now with the type of people that inhabit these roles,” she said.
CLEVELAND, OH
deseret.com

‘A house of God,’ the history of the Kirtland temple

With Willard Richards acting as scribe, Joseph Smith gave a revelation on Aug. 2, 1833, “And again, verily I say unto you, my friends, a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall commence a work of laying out and preparing a beginning and foundation of the city of the stake of Zion, here in the land of Kirtland, beginning at my house.”
KIRTLAND, OH

