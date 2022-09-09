Read full article on original website
Update: New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
New York State Police provided more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, September 9, 2022, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Special Investigation After New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In HV
Officials confirmed a special investigation is underway after New York State police fatally shot a man in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were sent to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence located on Clark Road.
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Hudson Valley, New York Driver Killed Trying To Pass Car
New York State Police believe a Hudson Valley man was killed in a head-on crash while trying to pass another vehicle. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F reported on an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 97 in the Town of Highland. Sullivan County, New York...
Hudson Valley Man Caused Crash That Killed 3, Injured 5, NYSP
A Hudson Valley man is facing a 14-count indictment following a crash that killed three people and injured five. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F announced troopers arrested an Orange County man following a crash in August that killed three people from Middletown. Walden, New York Man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing NYC suspects that wrecked a school bus in Wappinger given appearance tickets
FISHKILL – Two New York City residents who led police on a car chase on Route 9 on August 12 during a grand larceny investigation at Key Bank in Fishkill have been arraigned and released with appearance tickets. On August 12, 2022, the State Police and the Village of...
Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking
A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
Rapist Caught After Assault On Putnam Trailway, Police Say
An alleged rapist was nabbed by police after he allegedly assaulted a woman on a popular Hudson Valley Trailway. The incident took place in Mahopac shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Putnam Trailway. According to Lt. Michael Bodo, of the Carmel Police, the department was notified...
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
25-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Warwick Crash
Police are searching for witnesses after a man was killed in a single-vehicle Hudson Valley crash. The crash took place in Orange County around 6:45 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11 on Colonial Avenue in the village of Warwick. "It's believed the accident had occurred several hours earlier," said Chief John Rader,...
INTERVIEW: Hero trooper describes harrowing water rescue in Fishkill
The Wappinger-based state trooper who saved a man in Dutchess County last month during a water rescue is speaking with News 12 about the harrowing ordeal.
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
Trooper who fatally shot Wawarsing man identified
The New York State Police have released the names of two troopers involved in a fatal shooting Friday in Wawarsing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police release names of troopers involved in fatal shooting
TOWN OF WALLKILL – State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting incident on Friday, September 9 in the Town of Wawarsing. Trooper Elias Strickland initially deployed a Taser in an attempt to apprehend 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin, who was armed with a large knife while inside a residence on Clark Road in Pine Bush.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering the place is about.
Mid-Hudson News Network
One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery
CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
Want to Shoot an Apple Cannon? Check Out These 3 HV Orchards
In a few short days, fall will officially fall upon the Hudson Valley. This means visitors from near and far will travel to the Mid-Hudson Region to embrace the gorgeous foliage views, apple & pumpkin picking, and spooky haunted attractions. But if you're looking for something different to do that...
NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting
New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
hudsonvalleyone.com
“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered
A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
