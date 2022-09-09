ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Montgomery Police Officer Charged With Stalking

A police officer from the Hudson Valley was charged with stalking. State Police arrested 53-year-old Orange County resident Kenneth Memmelaar, of Goshen, in Montgomery on Monday, Sept. 12, New York State Police reported. Memmelaar was charged with fourth-degree stalking in relation to "a series of incidents reported to State Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Warwick Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after a man was killed in a single-vehicle Hudson Valley crash. The crash took place in Orange County around 6:45 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 11 on Colonial Avenue in the village of Warwick. "It's believed the accident had occurred several hours earlier," said Chief John Rader,...
WARWICK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police release names of troopers involved in fatal shooting

TOWN OF WALLKILL – State Police have released the names of the two troopers involved in the fatal shooting incident on Friday, September 9 in the Town of Wawarsing. Trooper Elias Strickland initially deployed a Taser in an attempt to apprehend 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin, who was armed with a large knife while inside a residence on Clark Road in Pine Bush.
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

One in custody, another wanted in Hudson armed robbery

CITY OF HUDSON – Police in Hudson have one man in custody, and another remains at large in connection with an armed robbery in the city on Thursday, September 8. Cain Carothers, 22, of Hudson was arrested shortly after the incident. A second suspect, Eugene Cobbins, 42, also of Hudson, is at large and believed to be in the Albany area.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting

New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

“Very scary”: Why 10% of 911 calls in Ulster County go unanswered

A frightening statistic for those in desperate need of emergency services has come to light in Ulster County. One out of every ten 911 calls for emergency medical services on average goes unanswered. “And that isn’t like a fluke in numbers,” explains Everett Erichsen, Ulster County’s Director of Emergency Services....
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

