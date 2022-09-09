ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in

SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who fatally shot victim in 2018

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a male suspect who shot an individual to their death. The incident happened September 8, 2018, around 3:30 a.m. on the Eastside of town in the parking lot of Big Cassel Smoke House. According to the police, the victim was standing in...
Schertz man arrested after allegedly punching, kicking officers

SCHERTZ, TX - Police in Schertz have arrested a man who's accused of assaulting two officers. Police say 23-year-old Matthew Long was found lying in the road near FM 78 and River Road. Officers say when they checked on him, Long woke up and began assaulting them. “Officers attempted to...
San Antonio police investigate shooting that left one dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to Latigo Dr. and Rawhide for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a car parked in the middle of the street with two people...
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help

"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
