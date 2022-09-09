Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies arrest man accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in Poteet accused of possessing several illegal automatic firearms. 20-year-old Elijah Freabe had an active felony warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued after Freabe allegedly distributed and sold switches. Switches are illegal devices that are placed on weapons to turn semi-automatic weapons into illegal automatic weapons.
foxsanantonio.com
Standoff with man barricaded inside Southeast Side home enters 12th hour
SAN ANTONIO – Police are responding to an active scene on the city's Southeast side where a man is barricaded inside his home. The standoff began around 5 p.m. at a home off Diamondback Trail near Loop 410. According to officials, this began as a mental health call from...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Robbery suspect pulls knife on security guard at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for your help to identify the man they believe was involved in an aggravated robbery at a Northwest Side Walmart. The robbery happened around 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Walmart on Bandera Road near West Woodlawn Avenue. Police said the suspect took...
foxsanantonio.com
Police responded to fight that led to man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Police responded to a fight that led to a man suffering a cut on his neck at South Park Mall. The incident happened at the 2300 block of SW Military Drive at around 1:13 p.m. According to officials, two men in their 20s started fighting in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Police are on the lookout for man responsible for deadly Northside lounge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a man after a deadly shooting inside a Northside lounge that left two people dead and one injured. Police believe Darrick Oliver Jr killed 26-year-old Justin Hutchieson and 27-year-old Alaina Henderson, who police say was merely visiting from out of town. A third man was wounded and expected to recover.
foxsanantonio.com
Baptist Temple needs help after day care van stolen, vandalized during overnight break-in
SAN ANTONIO - A Southeast Side church is asking for your help after their fell victim to theft and vandalism over the weekend. The Baptist Temple was broken into sometime in the early morning hours of Monday. The suspects stole the van used to pick up children who attend the Early Learning Center. The van was eventually recovered but it was badly vandalized to the point that it needs to be replaced.
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who fatally shot victim in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a male suspect who shot an individual to their death. The incident happened September 8, 2018, around 3:30 a.m. on the Eastside of town in the parking lot of Big Cassel Smoke House. According to the police, the victim was standing in...
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek identity of driver who ran over a man during Southwest Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who ran over a man in a hit-and-run on the Southwest Side last month. The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 along SW Loop 410 near Cento Road. Police said the victim, who was later identified as Ward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz man arrested after allegedly punching, kicking officers
SCHERTZ, TX - Police in Schertz have arrested a man who's accused of assaulting two officers. Police say 23-year-old Matthew Long was found lying in the road near FM 78 and River Road. Officers say when they checked on him, Long woke up and began assaulting them. “Officers attempted to...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being struck by vehicle during deadly hit-and-run on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Northwest Side highway in a deadly hit-and run accident. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday along Northwest Loop 410 at the Ingram Road Exit. When police arrived, they said they found the man...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigate shooting that left one dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to Latigo Dr. and Rawhide for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers found a car parked in the middle of the street with two people...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager hospitalized after shooting self in foot, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot on the North Side. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Lincoln Village Apartments on Jackson Keller Road near Loop 410. The 19-year-old victim told police that he was handling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County missing people knew each other, family disputes suicide finding
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas - New information on the series of mysterious deaths in Bandera County. The sheriff's office says an autopsy was completed this week on the most recent body to be discovered. It found no evidence of foul play in the death of 63-year old Norma Espinoza. Espinoza's daughter...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after being hit along one of the most dangerous roadways in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being hit by a car on the West Side. The accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along Culebra Road near Pettus Street. According to the city, there have been hundreds of accidents along this stretch of Culebra Road every year, and the problem is getting worse as the street gets busier and busier.
foxsanantonio.com
10-year-old cancer patient gets sworn in to his 668th law enforcement agency
SAN ANTONIO - Getting sworn in is a big moment for any officer and for one little boy, he's calling it the best day of his life. Devarjaye Daniel, also known as DJ, was sworn in Tuesday as a TSA canine officer at Lackland Air Force base. Related: 10-year-old cancer...
foxsanantonio.com
Several cats require oxygen after being rescued from East Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning fire destroyed an East Side home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Hays Street near North Walters Street. Homeowners could be seen carrying their animals, including five dogs and two cats, out of the burning home. Both homeowners and all the pets did make it out safely, but the two cats did require oxygen.
foxsanantonio.com
More neighborhoods using license plate scanning cameras to combat crime
SAN ANTONIO - If you drove in or out of your neighborhood today, there's a good chance a surveillance camera took a picture of your car. You may not have noticed them, but they've been installed in many neighborhoods. Some feel the cameras make us safer, but others call them...
foxsanantonio.com
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help
"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
foxsanantonio.com
Sheriff's department gets 12 additional positions in new $2.8 billion Bexar County budget
SAN ANTONIO - After months of negotiations and heated debate, Bexar County finally has a new budget, one that was marked by compromise. "You're not always going to get everything that you ask for and we'll just have to be content with what we got for now," says Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar.
foxsanantonio.com
Water leaks cause concern in northeast neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors in Miller's Point, a Northeast Side neighborhood off of O'Connor Road and I-35, say water leaks continue to pop up. One particular water leak at the intersection of Spruce Ridge and Mystery Ridge is seeping out of the pavement. Many neighbors in the area say they've reported the leak to San Antonio Water System (SAWS), but are told it will be worked on. Problem is, the leak itself is on the lower end of the SAWS priority list.
Comments / 1