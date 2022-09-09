ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In her course on cults, Poulomi Saha has students look beyond the headlines

It’s no surprise that seats in Poulomi Saha’s course, Cults in Popular Culture, fill up fast. Cults have long fascinated Americans, who had no shortage of docu-series about them to binge-watch while isolated during the pandemic. Popular ones include “Wild Wild Country,” on the Rajneeshpuram community in Wasco County, Oregon; “The Vow,” about the Nxivm “self-improvement” group, and “Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults.”
UC Berkeley is the No. 1 public school in the country

UC Berkeley is the No. 1 public school in the country — tied with UCLA, according to the newest American college rankings by U.S. News and World Report. The celebratory news comes after a remarkable few years at Berkeley, including two Nobel Prize wins for sitting faculty and a record-breaking fundraising campaign that is well on the way to raising $6 billion for the public campus.
EPIC Data Lab: Harnessing the power of computer science to help society

A new UC Berkeley lab is building data tools that allow people without programming backgrounds to benefit from the latest computer science advances. The EPIC Data Lab – short for Effective Programming, Interaction, and Computation with Data–– is collaborating with end-users like public defenders to understand what important messy data challenges exist in their fields. The researchers use cutting-edge machine learning, data management and computer-aided programming techniques to address those issues. Then they work with partners to build user experiences that fit their needs.
Berkeley Engineering lands No. 3 spot in latest U.S. News & World Report rankings

The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings have placed UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering third among all undergraduate engineering programs in the nation. MIT is ranked No. 1, followed by Stanford University. Berkeley Engineering continues to be the top-ranked public undergraduate engineering program in the country. The rankings...
Chevron VP & CFO Pierre Breber on how a traditional energy company can be part of a sustainable future

Dean Ann Harrison kicked off the first Dean’s Speaker Series talk of the year with a fireside chat with Pierre Breber, Vice President and CFO of Chevron. The talk, co-sponsored by the student-led Berkeley Energy and Resources Collaborative and the Energy Institute at Haas, was also the first in the Sustainable Futures Series, which will welcome business leaders this fall to talk about the role of business in combating climate change.
