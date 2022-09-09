Read full article on original website
Lawmakers consider eliminating state income tax, 'Build a better mousetrap'
BATON ROUGE, La. - A key House committee Tuesday began a study on a politically treacherous bid to eliminate Louisiana's individual and corporate income taxes. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, whose resolution earlier this year prompted the review, noted that growing states like Texas and Florida have no income taxes. The...
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Nelson pitches end of Louisiana income tax to lawmakers
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is proposing to eliminate Louisiana's income tax. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator, May 10, 2021) The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to begin study of a proposal to eliminate the state’s individual and corporate income taxes. During the 2022 regular session, the legislature passed House Resolution 178, sponsored by Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, to study the state’s tax structure and recommend whether state income taxes should be eliminated and how the state’s many tax exemptions and credits could be reformed.
Louisiana cut its homeless numbers during the pandemic; they’re back up again
Vauchel Cojoe was forced to live in her car and eventually under an overpass in New Orleans after an injury in an auto accident kept her from working as a cab driver. She has since found an apartment through UNITY of Greater New Orleans. (Photo by Susan Poag) Vauchel Cojoe,...
Audit finds issues with Louisiana agency responsible for collecting online sales taxes
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked adequate assurance over internal controls and failed to perform timely bank reconciliations in 2021, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week evaluating certain...
Parishes with the most seniors in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the oldest homes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Texas Public Policy Foundation advocates for Texas declaring invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – The head of the Texas Public Policy Foundation is advocating for the state to declare an invasion at the southern border to protect Texas sovereignty and Texans “from cartel forces and their allies.”. TPPF CEO Greg Sindelar says the foundation is advocating for the...
Six Feet Above sets sights on reaching all corners of Louisiana and beyond
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana woman is sharing her message all across the state after surviving a suicide attempt. Kyah Iles wants to ditch the stigma and save others from suffering in silence. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and she's making sure she is speaking up on the topic...
Ask The Trooper: Railroad Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about railroad safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper...
Tesla eyeing Texas, Louisiana for ‘first of its kind’ lithium refinery
BATON ROUGE, La. - Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas. The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,”...
General Motors Driverless Car Expansion
GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin. General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days. The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won't have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions. General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.
Cade Brumley's report card: How Louisiana's schools leader has done over last 2 years
BATON ROUGE, La. - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley's two-year tenure has been marked by unprecedented upheaval in the classroom, pitched battles with the board that hired him and a penchant for wading into controversy. Brumley started the job in June of 2020, three months after a once-in-a-century pandemic...
The quartet who crushed a mini-golf world record to raise money for Kentucky flood relief
Think you love mini-golf? Try playing it for 24 hours straight. In July, a quartet did just that to smash a Guinness World Record and raise money for flood relief in Kentucky.
Louisiana could face staffing shortage in moving incarcerated teens to Angola
Louisiana is planning to move the most troubled young people in its juvenile justice facilities to a building on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) Louisiana will likely face challenges in hiring the guards, medical personnel, teachers and therapists and it needs for a...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Texas using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Beverages, rather than foods, can often hinder healthy diet
SHREVEPORT, La. — Are you trying to get healthy or lose weight, but finding it difficult? It may not be the food you’re eating, but rather what you’re drinking that is creating a stumbling block. Many common beverages have a tremendous amount of sugar in them. In...
Here's everything you need to know to enjoy autumn and view fall colors in Missouri
In a little over a week, summer will draw to a close, officially kicking off the beginning of autumn. With the countdown nearly over, here’s what to look forward to this fall season in Columbia and around Missouri. When does fall start?. The first day of fall officially begins...
In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools
Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in several categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
