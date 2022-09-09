ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Lawmakers consider eliminating state income tax, 'Build a better mousetrap'

BATON ROUGE, La. - A key House committee Tuesday began a study on a politically treacherous bid to eliminate Louisiana's individual and corporate income taxes. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, whose resolution earlier this year prompted the review, noted that growing states like Texas and Florida have no income taxes. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Nelson pitches end of Louisiana income tax to lawmakers

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is proposing to eliminate Louisiana's income tax. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator, May 10, 2021) The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to begin study of a proposal to eliminate the state’s individual and corporate income taxes. During the 2022 regular session, the legislature passed House Resolution 178, sponsored by Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, to study the state’s tax structure and recommend whether state income taxes should be eliminated and how the state’s many tax exemptions and credits could be reformed.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
KTBS

Ask The Trooper: Railroad Safety

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about railroad safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tesla eyeing Texas, Louisiana for ‘first of its kind’ lithium refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tesla Inc. is plotting a potential lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast, a move that would bolster the company’s battery-production efforts and could further expand its footprint in Texas. The electric-car maker has told officials that it’s considering constructing a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

General Motors Driverless Car Expansion

GM's Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin. General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers in June will make its debut in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, within the next 90 days. The ride-hailing service will consist of vehicles that won't have a safety driver to take control in case the robotic technology malfunctions. General Motors bought the San Francisco startup six years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House
KTBS

Beverages, rather than foods, can often hinder healthy diet

SHREVEPORT, La. — Are you trying to get healthy or lose weight, but finding it difficult? It may not be the food you’re eating, but rather what you’re drinking that is creating a stumbling block. Many common beverages have a tremendous amount of sugar in them. In...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pizza
KTBS

In annual US News rankings, Xavier among best HBCUs and regional schools

Xavier University of Louisiana was rated among the nation's top Historically Black Colleges and Universities by U.S. News and World Report. (Photo courtesy Xavier University of Louisiana) Several Louisiana universities ranked among the top in several categories according to the 2022-2023 US News and World Report rankings released Monday. The...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy