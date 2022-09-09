ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Court throws out claim that selective NYC high schools discriminate against Asian American students in admissions

By Zachary Schermele
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Texas A&M discriminated against white and Asian faculty job applicants: Lawsuit

EXCLUSIVE — Texas A&M University is being accused of actively discriminating against white and Asian faculty job applicants in a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal organization. America First Legal filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Richard Lowery, a professor of finance at the University of Texas...
COLLEGES
NBC News

Rhode Island becomes fourth state to require Asian American history in schools

Rhode Island is joining a growing list of states mandating that Asian American and Pacific Islander history be taught in public schools. Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, signed the legislation over the weekend, which will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year. It requires elementary and secondary schools to teach at least a unit of instruction on the history and culture of Native Hawaiians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Under this new curriculum, students will learn more about the populations’ fight for civil rights and their contributions to the region and the U.S.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
The 74

Schools Briefing: 20 Years of Student Growth Wiped Out by COVID

This Week’s Top Story Two Decades of Growth Wiped Out by Two Years of Pandemic  NCES report / Press release / More via The 74 Chalkbeat: “In two years, reading scores on a key national test dropped more sharply than they have in over 30 years, and math scores fell for the first time since […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian American#High School#Gerrymandering#K12#Racism#Latino
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
NBC News

NBC News

462K+
Followers
55K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy