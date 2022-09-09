Court throws out claim that selective NYC high schools discriminate against Asian American students in admissions

Read full article on original website
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group.
California school district must recognize religious group that excludes LGBTQ+ students, court rules
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) must be recognized by the San Jose Unified School District as an official student group. The school district revoked the organization’s recognition in 2020 over concerns that statements of faith and “sexual purity” required to be...
Washington Examiner
Texas A&M discriminated against white and Asian faculty job applicants: Lawsuit
EXCLUSIVE — Texas A&M University is being accused of actively discriminating against white and Asian faculty job applicants in a lawsuit filed by a conservative legal organization. America First Legal filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Richard Lowery, a professor of finance at the University of Texas...
Rhode Island becomes fourth state to require Asian American history in schools
Rhode Island is joining a growing list of states mandating that Asian American and Pacific Islander history be taught in public schools. Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, signed the legislation over the weekend, which will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year. It requires elementary and secondary schools to teach at least a unit of instruction on the history and culture of Native Hawaiians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Under this new curriculum, students will learn more about the populations’ fight for civil rights and their contributions to the region and the U.S.
Schools Briefing: 20 Years of Student Growth Wiped Out by COVID
This Week’s Top Story Two Decades of Growth Wiped Out by Two Years of Pandemic NCES report / Press release / More via The 74 Chalkbeat: “In two years, reading scores on a key national test dropped more sharply than they have in over 30 years, and math scores fell for the first time since […]
Governor DeSantis underfire for claiming elementary school workers are 'instructed to tell kids to switch genders'
Florida Governor DeSantis has been slammed by social media and denounced by experts for making claims that elementary school staff is instructed to tell kids to switch genders.
40 Percent of D.C.'s Black Teens Will Soon Be Barred From School Because They Aren't Vaccinated
School starts on Monday for District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS), which is requiring—per D.C. Council vote—that all students ages 12 and up be vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition to teens providing proof of vaccination, students of all ages must provide proof of a negative COVID test prior to the first day of school.
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
'It feels like enslavement': This working mom owes $240,000 in student loans. Now she's fighting for full cancellation to live her American Dream 'freely.'
"It always feels like we're drowning, and as soon as we come up for air, we're pushed back under again." Richelle Brooks, a principal in South LA, said.
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom
A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
We’re Not Slaves: Black Mother Files Lawsuit Against Los Angeles School District Over Elementary School’s Cotton-Picking Field Trip
A Black mother has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified School District over a cotton picking project about slavery
NC Republican: “We don’t need to be teaching social studies and science” to kids under 5th grade
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) On Monday, WRAL reported that North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the highest-ranking Republican in the state, called for eliminating science and history classes from elementary schools.
I Taught My 4th Grade Class About White Privilege And Their Response Was Eye-Opening
"Students tackled the Louisiana literacy test, which was given to would-be Black voters in the 1960s. Every one of them failed."
Leo Terrell goes off on school district's 'illegal and racist' policy of laying off White teachers first
Fox News contributor and former teacher Leo Terrell sounded off Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" on an agreement between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district to lay off White teachers first. Terrell said the policy is "racist" and would not hold up in court. LEO TERRELL:...
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Florida Christian school says students living gay or trans lifestyles will be asked to leave
A private Christian school in Florida told parents ahead of the coming school year that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately." "We believe that God created...
Nikki Haley announces legal action against New York attorney general over donor leak
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Monday that she and her Stand for America policy advocacy nonprofit group would be taking legal action against New York Attorney General Letitia James after a leak of the 2019 donor list reportedly showed a stamp from the Democratic prosecutor's office.
California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school
A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
