What would Donald Trump be doing flying into D.C.’s Dulles airport on Sunday night, still in his golf shoes? The former president’s unannounced and deliberately low-key return to the nation’s capital was captured by YouTuber Andrew Leyden, and set off a flurry of social-media speculation that Trump—accused of stealing classified documents on his departure from office—was arriving to answer some kind of indictment. These rumors were put to bed by lunchtime on Monday, however, first by an Associated Press photographer who captured the former president at his Virginia golf course. It was followed by a post on Truth Social from Trump that said he planned to spend Monday “working” from Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. Donald Trump was spotted landing at Dulles tonight and hopping into a blacked-out SUV. He appears to be wearing white golf shoes. Perhaps he didn’t have time to change? No one knows why he’s in D.C.Video by @PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/25KNDuLyxR— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) September 12, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO