Washington State

Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
The Independent

Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked

As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
TheDailyBeast

Pics of Trump Golfing Quell Rumors Swirling Around His Sudden Return to D.C.

What would Donald Trump be doing flying into D.C.’s Dulles airport on Sunday night, still in his golf shoes? The former president’s unannounced and deliberately low-key return to the nation’s capital was captured by YouTuber Andrew Leyden, and set off a flurry of social-media speculation that Trump—accused of stealing classified documents on his departure from office—was arriving to answer some kind of indictment. These rumors were put to bed by lunchtime on Monday, however, first by an Associated Press photographer who captured the former president at his Virginia golf course. It was followed by a post on Truth Social from Trump that said he planned to spend Monday “working” from Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. Donald Trump was spotted landing at Dulles tonight and hopping into a blacked-out SUV. He appears to be wearing white golf shoes. Perhaps he didn’t have time to change? No one knows why he’s in D.C.Video by @PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/25KNDuLyxR— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) September 12, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Daily Mail

Now Trump's Save America PAC is under scrutiny in the January 6 investigation: Federal grand jury will look into fundraising and money raised off claims of election fraud

Former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC is being investigated as part of a federal grand jury's wider probe into the January 6 Capitol attack. ABC News reported Thursday that subpoenas have been sent out to individuals asking for information about the Trump-aligned fundraising PAC, which was formed days after the 2020 election.
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas

The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
The Associated Press

Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department...
