Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them
As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
Walmart Caught ‘Scamming’ Customers In New Viral Video–We Can’t Believe This!
When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but now, one TikTok user is making claims that the store...
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls
Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Bosses giving up the return-to-office fight have found another way to win: Tracking their remote workers’ every move
Productivity is still being measured for remote workers, but now with surveillance software.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart
While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions
Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports. The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
