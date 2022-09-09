ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB Votes Out Shift, Votes In Pitch Clock

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03epRx_0hpE16Ts00

Rangers manager Tony Beasley says “everything evolves” as MLB tries to improve batting average, pace of play for next season.

Major League Baseball on Friday approved a flurry of rules changes for the 2023 season, the most prominent of which are the implementation of a pitch clock and the elimination of the shift.

The Joint Competition Committee voted Friday in favor of those rule changes, along with bigger bases.

Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley commented on the changes on Friday.

“Everything evolves,” Beasley said. “I mean, nothing’s the same as it was years ago. I mean, none of the sports — basketball, football — are the same. So, I think the idea is to make it better, make it more efficient. And I know the pace of play is a big thing. So the mindset is to make it better. I know the general thought is to improve the game.”

The shift — a fielding trick in which teams align three or more fielders on one side of the infield — will no longer be allowed starting next season. In 2023, teams will be required to have two infielders on either side of second base. Teams also won’t be allowed to move their best fielder to either side of the field, depending on the quality of the hitter. A misalignment of fielders can result in an automatic ball or the result of the play.

In Rangers terms, it means that Corey Seager is always going to play shortstop and Marcus Semien is always going to play second base.

The shift, to some, has resulted in a 10-point drop in batting average across MLB since 2006.

The pitch clock is something that the minor leagues has experimented with for several years. The rules are somewhat dense, but the basics are:

There will be a 30-second timer between batters;

There will be a 15-second timer to throw a pitch with the bases empty;

There will be a 20-second time to throw a pitch with runners on base.

The rule also comes with limitations on throws to first base (two per runner).

These rules are designed up speed up overall play, and penalties are possible if pitchers fall out of compliance. The average Major League game this season is three hours and four minutes. The average in the minor leagues ranges from two hours and 34 minutes to two hours and 43 minutes, per MILB.com .

Finally, first, second and third base will be increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. The change is designed to help improve base stealing. The increase of the bases means that there will be a 4 1/2-inch reduction in the distance between first and second base and between second base and third. The increased base will also give first basemen more room to work with and lessen the chance of injury.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher Officially Announces Retirement

A longtime MLB starting pitcher officially called it a career on Saturday afternoon. Edwin Jackson, a longtime MLB starting pitcher who pitched in the league for more than a decade, announced his official retirement on social media. He had quite a career. "This game has taught me many life lessons...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Corey Seager
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Yanks HR barrage in 10-4 win opens 5 1/2-game lead over Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees took several deep breaths and exhaled. An AL East lead that stretched to 15 1/2 games in early July was down to 3 1/2 after Friday, increasing heart rates and blood pressures of a frazzled fanbase. With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting 1-2 atop the batting order for the first time all season, New York romped to consecutive blowouts of the Tampa Bay Rays that restored the lead to 5 1/2 games with 3 1/2 weeks remaining. “It just feels like a little bit more relaxed because we don’t have all the pressure,“ Torres said after homering twice and driving in four runs — in the first two innings — of Sunday’s 10-4 rout.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy