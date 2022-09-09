ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelly, Midland, Gary Allan added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo musical lineup

By Michael Karlis
 4 days ago

Nelly, along with Lynard Skynard and Keith Urban, will headline San Antonio's Stock Show and Rodeo this year.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this week added five more acts to its music lineup, including "Hot in Herre" hip-hop star Nelly. That brings the total number of performers announced so far to 11.

In August, the rodeo unveiled its first round of headliners , including country star Keith Urban and Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.


Other artists announced this week include singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham, "Man to Man" singer Gary Allan and neotraditional country band Midland.

The full list of performers released so far includes:

Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Jake Owen — Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
Carly Pearce — Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon
Midland — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Tracy Byrd — Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Lee Brice — Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Keith Urban — Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.
Los Tigres Del Norte — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd — Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Nelly — Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Gary Allan — Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the rodeo, held Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds, are on sale now. They start at $33.

