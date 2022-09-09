ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Otsego County United Way Honors 9/11 Events with Day of Caring

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Friday—volunteers across Otsego County participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l58fF_0hpDzq1n00

“It’s a national day celebrated somewhere around 9/11 and it’s in honor of the 9/11 incident in 2001,” said Otsego County United Way Executive Director Kim Akin. “Communities all over the United States do projects varying from non-profit work or building projects, whatever just to kind of honor them and come together as a community.”

There were more than 60 volunteers spread out across 8 project sites.

“There’s a community project in the library,” said Akin. “We have people out at the Pigeon River Discovery Center, we have people at the Caring Closet switching over from summer’s clothes to fall. Just all over the community. Lots of teams.”

PoWeR Book Bags had one of the largest groups of volunteers.

“Today they are helping us put stickers and labels inside each of the books that we give to children,” said United Way Board Member and PoWeR Book Bags volunteer Erica Willard. “The importance of that is that when the stickers are in, the children can write their own name in the book and they have ownership of those books. They feel pride and are more likely to read them again and again and again because it’s their book and they really enjoy that.”

No one knows the power of community quite like Otsego County — after Gaylord went through a devastating tornado in May.

A few volunteers spent the day dedicated to tornado resource outreach.

“Even though it’s three months post the tornado happening, there’s still a lot of activity that needs to be taking place,” said Otsego County United Way Board Member Pete Amar. “What we’re doing today is canvassing the neighborhoods that have been impacted the most, passing out flyers.”

Amar said there’s still people who need help recovering from the tornado.

“At United Way now, there are more resources than there were that first month or so, particularly in terms of disaster case managers,” said Amar. “We’re just sending out the word today trying to get to as many people in the neighborhood, and even if they’re not affected, maybe they know some people who have been affected and just giving them the United way phone number.”

And even though it’s just a few hours for volunteers to complete projects – for the United Way and non-profits – the help is invaluable.

“A lot of these programs couldn’t exist without the support of volunteers and without the help of people that are helping to make the program,” said Willard.

For more information on the Otsego County United Way, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Otsego County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Society
Otsego County, MI
Society
County
Otsego County, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Wants Input as it Reviews City Master Plan

Traverse City will be looking for public input on the City’s Master Plan. The city’s current Master Plan was adopted in 2009 after four years of planning, and has been updated twice since then, in 2013-14 and again in 2017. Traverse City Planner Shawn Winter says, “By State law, every five years if you have a zoning ordinance you have to have a Master Plan. You have to review it and at times you have to update it.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#United States#Local Life#National Day#Community Project#Localevent#United Way Board
9&10 News

Brewvine: Fall Favorites at Dead Bear Brewing Company

As we slowly transition into fall, it’s not just the weather and the leaves that are changing. For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Dead Bear Brewing Company in Grayling, where the beer is starting to see a seasonal change too.
GRAYLING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy