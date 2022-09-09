Otsego County United Way Honors 9/11 Events with Day of Caring

Friday—volunteers across Otsego County participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring.

“It’s a national day celebrated somewhere around 9/11 and it’s in honor of the 9/11 incident in 2001,” said Otsego County United Way Executive Director Kim Akin. “Communities all over the United States do projects varying from non-profit work or building projects, whatever just to kind of honor them and come together as a community.”

There were more than 60 volunteers spread out across 8 project sites.

“There’s a community project in the library,” said Akin. “We have people out at the Pigeon River Discovery Center, we have people at the Caring Closet switching over from summer’s clothes to fall. Just all over the community. Lots of teams.”

PoWeR Book Bags had one of the largest groups of volunteers.

“Today they are helping us put stickers and labels inside each of the books that we give to children,” said United Way Board Member and PoWeR Book Bags volunteer Erica Willard. “The importance of that is that when the stickers are in, the children can write their own name in the book and they have ownership of those books. They feel pride and are more likely to read them again and again and again because it’s their book and they really enjoy that.”

No one knows the power of community quite like Otsego County — after Gaylord went through a devastating tornado in May.

A few volunteers spent the day dedicated to tornado resource outreach.

“Even though it’s three months post the tornado happening, there’s still a lot of activity that needs to be taking place,” said Otsego County United Way Board Member Pete Amar. “What we’re doing today is canvassing the neighborhoods that have been impacted the most, passing out flyers.”

Amar said there’s still people who need help recovering from the tornado.

“At United Way now, there are more resources than there were that first month or so, particularly in terms of disaster case managers,” said Amar. “We’re just sending out the word today trying to get to as many people in the neighborhood, and even if they’re not affected, maybe they know some people who have been affected and just giving them the United way phone number.”

And even though it’s just a few hours for volunteers to complete projects – for the United Way and non-profits – the help is invaluable.

“A lot of these programs couldn’t exist without the support of volunteers and without the help of people that are helping to make the program,” said Willard.

