Fox11online.com
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Fox11online.com
Law enforcement training planned near Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you notice police presence near Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park, not to worry, it may be part of a series of planned training exercises. Over the next seven weeks, the Green Bay Police Department along with fire, EMS, and other emergency officials from Brown County will participate in a large-scale joint training exercise to practice response for an active threat incident.
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Marathon still looking for volunteers for this weekend's events
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With the Fox Cities Marathon less than a week away, organizers say they still need more volunteers. According to the marathon's website, each year, more than 2,300 volunteers help make the weekend of events go smoothly. "Volunteering really ebbs and flows," Fox Cities Marathon Volunteer Coordinator Cathy...
Fox11online.com
More than two dozen nonprofits receive grants from Greater Green Bay Community Foundation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen area nonprofits received grants. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded $292,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations serving Brown, Kewaunee, and Oconto counties through the Funds for Greater Green Bay grant program. In addition, Community Foundation fundholders contributed $76,600 to local nonprofit programs.
Fox11online.com
Brown County Volunteer Center to host 5th annual volunteer expo
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is looking to engage community members in service as the need for volunteers grows. The Fifth Annual Community-Wide Volunteer Expo will bring up to 50 nonprofit organizations together from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Resch Expo to share information about volunteer opportunities.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
wearegreenbay.com
Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
Fox11online.com
CP's traveling quilt is on the move
(WLUK) -- A collaborative effort aimed to encourage the community to look beyond a person's disabilities is on display. Clients in the Adult Day Services program at CP's Green Bay, Fox Cities and Lakeshore locations, helped create a quilt as part of the organization's Quilted Together project. Each quilt block...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police propose $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for 3 more years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After seeing success during a test period, Green Bay police would like approval to keep license plate reading cameras for at least another three years. The cost for 40 fixed cameras and two quick deploy cameras for three years is $332,000, according to city documents.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay facility receives kit to help prevent overdose deaths
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Amanda's House in Green Bay is receiving some help with an overdose aid kit. The kit contains Narcan, which reverses overdoses; shields to perform breathalyzer tests; and fentanyl testing strips. "We want to make sure that everyone who needs Narcan has it available," founder and executive...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac's Mercury Racing breaks ground on plant expansion
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac manufacturing plant is expanding. Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they've run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company's marine...
Fox11online.com
ThedaCare's $100M Neenah construction project moves into next area of focus
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Construction continues on a $100 million construction project to modernize ThedaCare's Neenah hospital. Since the May groundbreaking, construction crews have been busy both outside and inside the hospital. “It is exciting to see the enhancements taking shape with new areas that will advance coordinated care throughout the...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Fox11online.com
Students remember 9/11 with Green Bay West's annual bleacher climb
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Teens who weren't yet alive during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took the opportunity to imagine themselves in the shoes of first responders by climbing stairs at Green Bay West High School. The school's annual bleacher climb honors the first responders who lost their lives...
Fox11online.com
Kohl's looking to fill 440 seasonal positions in Green Bay and Appleton-area stores
(WLUK) -- To prepare for the holiday season, an area department store is looking to add seasonal associates. Kohl's says it has 440 open store roles in the Green Bay and Appleton area. It's also looking to fill positions in its distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers. Kohl's will host...
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
wearegreenbay.com
Local store that sold rare Pokémon items robbed days after grand opening
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local store owner hopes police catch the thief who broke into his store, stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise just days after he hosted a grand opening party. “I see stories all the time on social media where you know card shows like...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX peruses Polly's Pumpkin Patch near Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A family farm near Chilton is opening its annual corn maze this Friday. SKYFOX scoped out Polly's Pumpkin Patch, exploring its 15-acre maze that actually serves as two mazes in one field. The first maze, Search and Find, has 17 check points hidden throughout the corn. The...
spectrumnews1.com
De Pere mom’s cookies are more than treats
DE PERE, Wis. — A mother in northeast Wisconsin is helping put her daughter through college with the help of cookies. Tiffany Pennington has a full-time job, but in her free time, she runs the online baking company Too Sweet Cookies & Treats out of her De Pere apartment.
wearegreenbay.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at Resch Center in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin. According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”. The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come...
