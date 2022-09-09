ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Hillary Clinton says Ted Cruz is biggest ‘blowhard’ in Senate

By Judy Kurtz
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1xrU_0hpDzXS600

Hillary Clinton isn’t mincing words when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the former secretary of State was asked Thursday about her time as a New York senator from 2001 to 2009.

Host Andy Cohen asked Clinton, “What U.S. senator is or was the biggest blowhard?”

“Oh, too many to count,” Clinton replied with a laugh before pausing as she weighed her answer.

“I would have to say Ted Cruz is the eternal blowhard,” Clinton said of the Texas Republican.

Cruz’s office didn’t immediately respond to ITK’s request for comment about Clinton’s dig.

The former secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee also told Cohen that she hasn’t seen any of the dramatic portrayals involving her family, including the 1998 film “Primary Colors” and FX’s 2021 series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which focused on her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

“I have not watched any of them,” Clinton, 74, said.

“I’ve lived it. There’s no reason to watch it,” she added .

During a comedic segment on Cohen’s show, Clinton — who was promoting her Apple TV+ series, “Gutsy,” alongside daughter, Chelsea Clinton — also revealed the first question she’d like to ask some public figures.

Shown a photo of Melania Trump, Clinton said she’d ask her fellow former first lady: “How’s your summer going?”

Clinton also took a knock at conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, saying she’d ask him, “Don’t you want to retire?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise

Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans.  Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.”   “Pardons are given to people […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
KSN News

New Hampshire House primary emerges as GOP proxy war

One of the last Republican House primaries of the midterm cycle has emerged as a proxy battle between House GOP leaders and factions of the Republican party.  Candidates vying to face vulnerable Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District are jockeying over how Trumpy and conservative they are, as millions of outside […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying suspected individuals involved in a felony theft case. According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a store in the 2600 block of N. Greenwich Ct. Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize any of the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Hillary Clinton
KSN News

Trailer hauling wind turbine nacelle overturns

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of a highway in northeast Kansas was shut down Monday afternoon after a trailer hauling a wind turbine nacelle overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 24 on a curve in the road just east of Leonardville in Riley County. Troopers say initial attempts to […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Great-grandson jailed in Andover woman’s murder

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to remove the date that Weir appeared before a judge. BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The great-grandson of Maryln Valeta Harvey, 81, is out of the hospital and now in jail in connection to her murder. The Andover Police Department booked Tristan Paul Weir, 23, into jail last […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#R Texas#State#Republican#Itk#Democratic#Apple Tv Series
KSN News

Why are people moving to a Kansas town of 120?

DAMAR, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s no stoplight, no high rise, not even a Mcdonald’s. However, what the small town of Damar, Kansas, lacks in infrastructure, it makes up for in heart and personality. “It’s wonderful because most of it is the people here. They want to be here. They are not here just because they […]
DAMAR, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KSN News

Kamala Harris says threat from within US makes US ‘weaker’

Vice President Harris said during an interview broadcast on Sunday that she believes that the threat within the U.S. makes the nation “weaker.” “I think that it is a threat. I think it is very dangerous. I think it is very harmful and it makes us weaker,” Harris told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet […]
U.S. POLITICS
KSN News

White House blasts Graham abortion bill as ‘wildly out of step’

The White House on Tuesday described a new bill that would impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy as “wildly out of step” with the country, pushing back hard on the legislation introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the ban “would […]
POTUS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy