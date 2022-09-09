Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three) (four, six, sixteen, forty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 12, Day: 17, Year: 91. (Month: twelve; Day: seventeen; Year: ninety-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-five; Year: ninety-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
McKewon: How Nebraska football starts to clean up Frost-made mess
SEARCHING FOR THE MEDIA ENTRANCE TO AVIVA STADIUM IN DUBLIN – You could walk everywhere in Dublin, not feel like you were getting anywhere, and run into Husker fans most steps of the way. Before Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern, I chatted up some VIPs outside the stadium. Donors. Decision...
McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one — but it's still a good job
LINCOLN — The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers — and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
Availability, focus on COVID numbers shifted over time in Nebraska
OMAHA -- Doug Rose has checked COVID-19 case counts and other data off and on during the pandemic, but he says he was never obsessed with it. He has reviewed case counts for his destination when he planned to travel. Last year, the retired Omaha schoolteacher went to Galveston, Texas, instead of his usual spot in the Rio Grand Valley because of concerns about a potential for increased COVID cases there.
Sooners coach Venables talks Mickey Joseph, Husker offense and expecting 'hostile' environment
Brent Venables has countless memories of Nebraska. From his days as a player and coach at Kansas State, then as an assistant at Oklahoma, Venables recalls thinking of Nebraska “like I’m David and that’s Goliath.”. Venables’ last encounter with the Huskers came in 2010, when Oklahoma played...
'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity
LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
$25 million Radius campus for youth residential treatment rises in North Omaha
OMAHA — A $25 million residential youth treatment center rising in North Omaha aims to fill a service gap in the metro area, one that has had courts and families sending some troubled teens off to other states to get help. People are also reading…. The new Radius nonprofit...
After coaching change, uncertainty surrounds Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class
Two days after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers’ 2023 recruiting class might still be trying to figure out where they stand. There are 14 players in the 2023 class who had previously announced their commitment to Nebraska, and none have publicly reopened their recruitment or shown any signs of decommitting.
Oklahoma expecting best from in-flux Nebraska
For a moment, Ted Roof panicked. Roof – now the Oklahoma defensive coordinator – recalled Monday the last time he was in Lincoln for a football game. It was November 2012, when the then-Penn State D.C. nearly gave away his entire strategy before kickoff. A large gust of...
Shatel: Here's what the new Husker football coach needs to bring to Nebraska
LINCOLN — This time, hire Nebraska. Of course, that’s what Nebraska thought it did five years ago. Scott Frost was the native son, the Husker diehard. The pick of the litter. He would bring Nebraska back. That’s why there were parades thrown and books written and a feeling...
Nebraska football coaching hot board: 21 candidates for the job
Record: 15-10 Why he’d be a hit: Aranda sweats the small stuff without sweating through his shirt. A calm, thoughtful presence that points to the a new kind of college football coach, Aranda has the bonafides as a defensive coach, cutting his teeth on defensive coordinator work at Wisconsin and LSU, and has grown into an interesting head coach whose Baylor program won the Big 12 title last season. When jobs open, Aranda’s name comes up. Plus, he knows the Big Ten.
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
Final week of week of nonconference season brings top-10 matchup to Lincoln
It will be a top-10 matchup when No. 2 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Stanford in a college volleyball match Tuesday in Lincoln. Nebraska (7-0) stood still in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Stanford (4-2) moved into the top-10 following its four-set win against No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday.
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record
Scott Frost’s boss lost sleep Saturday night. Frost lost his job as Nebraska’s football coach Sunday morning. Just three games into the 2022 season, and three weeks before his contract buyout number went down by half, the former Husker quarterback got sacked by NU athletic director Trev Alberts, said goodbye to his team and climbed into a black pickup that left Memorial Stadium.
Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages
It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Four years and nine months ago, the University of Nebraska welcomed Scott Frost back with open arms. Frost, the first choice for NU’s opening, returned to his alma mater as the man who could save Nebraska’s football program from the depths of obscurity and launch the Huskers back into the national conversation.
Timeline of Scott Frost before and during his time as Nebraska's football coach
Below is a timeline of before and during Scott Frost's time as head coach of Nebraska football. Jan. 4, 1975: Scott Frost was born to Larry and Carol. Larry played football at Nebraska under Bob Devaney. Carol was the first female Olympian from Nebraska, competing in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
Chatelain: Sadness in silence haunts as the Frost era fails at Nebraska
He went down in a Herbie Husker hoodie. Scott Frost, the brash, brilliant golden boy whose parents met 12 miles away on an 8-man football field, who grew up in the east balcony at Memorial Stadium, who busted quarterback records at little Wood River, who produced the Missouri miracle, then conquered Peyton Manning in the Orange Bowl, then persuaded voters to give the retiring Osborne a share of the national championship, then celebrated with teammates in the Miami moonlight by running option plays into the ocean waves — THAT guy became the worst Nebraska football coach in 60 years.
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
