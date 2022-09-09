ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-three) (four, six, sixteen, forty-one, forty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 12, Day: 17, Year: 91. (Month: twelve; Day: seventeen; Year: ninety-one) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-five; Year: ninety-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: How Nebraska football starts to clean up Frost-made mess

SEARCHING FOR THE MEDIA ENTRANCE TO AVIVA STADIUM IN DUBLIN – You could walk everywhere in Dublin, not feel like you were getting anywhere, and run into Husker fans most steps of the way. Before Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern, I chatted up some VIPs outside the stadium. Donors. Decision...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one — but it's still a good job

LINCOLN — The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers — and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
North Platte Telegraph

Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
North Platte Telegraph

Availability, focus on COVID numbers shifted over time in Nebraska

OMAHA -- Doug Rose has checked COVID-19 case counts and other data off and on during the pandemic, but he says he was never obsessed with it. He has reviewed case counts for his destination when he planned to travel. Last year, the retired Omaha schoolteacher went to Galveston, Texas, instead of his usual spot in the Rio Grand Valley because of concerns about a potential for increased COVID cases there.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity

LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lag#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Fdic
North Platte Telegraph

After coaching change, uncertainty surrounds Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class

Two days after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the Huskers’ 2023 recruiting class might still be trying to figure out where they stand. There are 14 players in the 2023 class who had previously announced their commitment to Nebraska, and none have publicly reopened their recruitment or shown any signs of decommitting.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Oklahoma expecting best from in-flux Nebraska

For a moment, Ted Roof panicked. Roof – now the Oklahoma defensive coordinator – recalled Monday the last time he was in Lincoln for a football game. It was November 2012, when the then-Penn State D.C. nearly gave away his entire strategy before kickoff. A large gust of...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska football coaching hot board: 21 candidates for the job

Record: 15-10 Why he’d be a hit: Aranda sweats the small stuff without sweating through his shirt. A calm, thoughtful presence that points to the a new kind of college football coach, Aranda has the bonafides as a defensive coach, cutting his teeth on defensive coordinator work at Wisconsin and LSU, and has grown into an interesting head coach whose Baylor program won the Big 12 title last season. When jobs open, Aranda’s name comes up. Plus, he knows the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record

Scott Frost’s boss lost sleep Saturday night. Frost lost his job as Nebraska’s football coach Sunday morning. Just three games into the 2022 season, and three weeks before his contract buyout number went down by half, the former Husker quarterback got sacked by NU athletic director Trev Alberts, said goodbye to his team and climbed into a black pickup that left Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages

It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Four years and nine months ago, the University of Nebraska welcomed Scott Frost back with open arms. Frost, the first choice for NU’s opening, returned to his alma mater as the man who could save Nebraska’s football program from the depths of obscurity and launch the Huskers back into the national conversation.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Timeline of Scott Frost before and during his time as Nebraska's football coach

Below is a timeline of before and during Scott Frost's time as head coach of Nebraska football. Jan. 4, 1975: Scott Frost was born to Larry and Carol. Larry played football at Nebraska under Bob Devaney. Carol was the first female Olympian from Nebraska, competing in the discus at the 1968 Mexico City Games.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chatelain: Sadness in silence haunts as the Frost era fails at Nebraska

He went down in a Herbie Husker hoodie. Scott Frost, the brash, brilliant golden boy whose parents met 12 miles away on an 8-man football field, who grew up in the east balcony at Memorial Stadium, who busted quarterback records at little Wood River, who produced the Missouri miracle, then conquered Peyton Manning in the Orange Bowl, then persuaded voters to give the retiring Osborne a share of the national championship, then celebrated with teammates in the Miami moonlight by running option plays into the ocean waves — THAT guy became the worst Nebraska football coach in 60 years.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy