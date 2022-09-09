ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral

It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: ESPN's top 25 updated after exciting Week 2

College football never fails to deliver. Week 2 was as exciting as ever. Ohio State and Michigan cemented their spots as national powerhouses while the Sun Belt ran wild, scoring wins over Nebraska, Texas A&M and Notre Dame by way of Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Marshall. Three AP top...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Coach Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are set to embark on another NFL season. The Patriots, who are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the Bills, will hope to get back to the playoffs in 2022. Not everyone is high on the Patriots heading into the regular season, but Belichick shouldn't be doubted.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Already Changed Its Super Bowl Prediction

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, released its prediction for the upcoming Super Bowl. That prediction has already changed. ESPN's Football Power Index, following the Bills' dominant win over the Rams in Week 1 on Thursday night, has already...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Isiah Pacheco scores first NFL TD, shines in Kansas City Chiefs debut

Isiah Pacheco scored in his 1st game for the Kansas City Chiefs. His celebration was one for the ages. Pacheco led the Chiefs in rushing yards (62), and had 1 touchdown as well. His first score was a simple play from inside the five, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating like it wasn’t. Pacheco ran it in on a 3-yard scamper inside the Arizona Cardinals’ 5-yard line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
College Football HQ

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#American Football#Acl#The Tampa Bay Times#Penn State#Wr#Nfc#Nbc
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Peyton Manning was losing his mind over Denver Broncos' late-game decisions in Week 1 loss

In last night’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, Peyton Manning showed that he is just like the rest of us. During the final minute between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos failed to utilize the clock and Manning had to bring attention to this absurd turn of events while on ESPN2’s ‘Manning Cast’ with his brother Eli.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses booing directed at Cade McNamara in Michigan Stadium

Michigan fans booed Cade McNamara as he walked onto the field in the second half against Hawai’i Saturday. The game was all but over. Michigan led 42-0 coming out of halftime and decided to give their starter a break. Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it official and announced JJ McCarthy as the starter in the postgame press conference.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State WR hauls in his first NFL touchdown since 2020

Ohio State alum and current Washington Commanders’ wide receiver Curtis Samuel recorded his first touchdown since 2020 on Sunday against the Jaguars. Carson Wentz found Samuel on the 4-yard out route for the Commanders first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Brooklyn, New York, native was...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Is the program's next great linebacker about to start seriously wreaking havoc as a true freshman? It sure looks that way.

His inauspicious debut might become the stuff of legend if he continues to progress. Philadelphia-tough true freshman linebacker gets ejected for targeting on his first defensive snap at Penn State, foreshadowing a career as a hard-nosed hitter in the middle of new coordinator Manny Diaz’s aggressive unit. To be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy