(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Long Term Care Association is calling for immediate relief from nationwide Covid-19 restrictions. Shelly Peterson is the President of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association (LTCA). She is among multiple ND LTCA members calling for swift and immediate action from multiple federal regulatory bodies to remove several restrictions still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peterson says the current mitigation strategies are severely impacting multiple facets of their organization, including resident mental health, staffing numbers, and even facility closure.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO