Governor Burgum proposes "framework" to make address North Dakota childcare "crisis"
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is announcing new state efforts aimed at addressing childcare shortages. Burgum spoke at Bright Futures Learning Center in Fargo Tuesday morning announcing what he calls a "framework" to make quality childcare more affordable and available. "Working families are experiencing a childcare crisis. There are...
Former North Dakota gubernatorial candidate expresses "disgust" and calls Mund "tainted" after Haugen's departure from congressional race
(Fargo, ND) -- Cara Mund, the independent candidate for North Dakota's lone congressional seat is taking criticism from a former candidate for governor. Dr. Shelley Lenz made comments while denouncing what she calls the move by the Democratic NPL to force Mark Haugen out of the race, in order to bolster support for Mund.
Walz talks bonuses for Vets serving since 9/11
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is outlining a state program to give bonuses for veterans and active-duty military since 9/11. Walz discussed the program Sunday at the Minnesota State Capitol during a memorial for the attacks in 2001. The program passed in the last legislative session. Lieutenant...
Sorensen hired as new Superintendent of North Dakota School for Deaf
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announcing Monday that she has hired Donna Sorensen as the new superintendent of North Dakota’s School for the Deaf and Resource Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Sorensen began work at the Devils Lake school earlier this...
Study: North Dakota ranks first in money lost to Cybercrime
(Fargo, ND) -- Americans are spending more time on the internet than ever before, and cybercrime is skyrocketing. This means the chances are you or someone you know has been impacted by malicious activity done via the internet as a new study found 58% of Americans have fallen victim. A...
9-11-22 Heroes of the Heartland
Heroes of the Heartland from Sunday Sept. 11th, 2022. Guests include Scott Jensen MN Candidate for Governor. https://drscottjensen.com/
Long Term Care Association President: Covid-19 guidelines severely impacting resident mental health
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's Long Term Care Association is calling for immediate relief from nationwide Covid-19 restrictions. Shelly Peterson is the President of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association (LTCA). She is among multiple ND LTCA members calling for swift and immediate action from multiple federal regulatory bodies to remove several restrictions still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peterson says the current mitigation strategies are severely impacting multiple facets of their organization, including resident mental health, staffing numbers, and even facility closure.
NDDOT delaying highway project for design change
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Transportation is delaying a road safety project to make a design change. The four-point-two million dollar project involved putting up reflective metal posts to guide traffic. Posts installed on two-way lane state highways with a shoulder less than eight feed wide are being removed because they impede farm equipment. The posts will be reused elsewhere.
