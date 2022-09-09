Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
fox40jackson.com
Liberal Chicago city councilmember decries intense crime wave: ‘A joke’
A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City’s crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago’s 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago’s City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
WTGS
'Why bother calling police?': Dem Chicago official questions public safety amid crime spike
CHICAGO, Ill. (TND) — A Democratic elected official in Chicago is questioning the effectiveness of the city's law enforcement. George Cardenas is an alderman for Chicago's 12th Ward. On Monday night, he took to Twitter to call public safety in Chicago a "joke" and wondered why anyone should "bother calling [the] police" while sharing an article of a recent mugging in the city's Wicker Park.
nypressnews.com
Welcome to the ‘hellhole’? Republican Darren Bailey now living in the Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he disses
It’s not quite like former Chicago Mayor Jane Byrne moving into Cabrini-Green — but Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is now living in the John Hancock Center, one of Chicago’s most iconic buildings, to “immerse” himself “in the culture” of a city he’s repeatedly dubbed a “hellhole.”
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Last Black-Owned Bank Reopens Its Chatham Branch After 2-Year Closure: ‘We Are Here To Stay’
CHATHAM — Chicago’s last Black-owned bank has reopened the South Side branch it closed more than two years ago, offering limited services as leaders try to rebuild trust following years of customer complaints, regulatory issues and financial trouble. GN Bank reopened its branch at 87th Street and King...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
suburbanchicagoland.com
Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more
Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.
wgnradio.com
Remembering Chicago’s fallen officers
Director of the Chicago Police Department Chaplains, Fr. Daniel Brandt, joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. The organization was created so that a memorial, like the ones built in New York City, Washington D.C., and even Dublin, Ireland, can be built in Chicago.
The Strike that Started the Red Wave
This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Candidates, Activists Spar Over Controversial ‘Lakeview Screams' Political Ad
For many TV viewers, a conservative super PAC-funded advertisement called “Lakeview Scream” was seen during Sunday's Chicago Bears game, and the spot sparked immediate controversy. The advertisement, funded by the conservative "People Who Play by the Rules" PAC, is critical of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor...
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
Seven people shot – 1 fatally – in Washington Park
Several of the victims were transported to University of Chicago Hospital, a Chicago police spokesman tweeted around 8:30 p.m. Few details were immediately available.
wgnradio.com
Juvenile defense attorney Audrey Anderson discusses the street racing epidemic
Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss street racing in Chicago. Jon and Audrey talk about charges, police involvement in stopping it, and social media. Plus, asset seizures and not needing to be charged with a crime for it to happen.
