Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO