Chicago, IL

A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City’s crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is Alderman of Chicago’s 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago’s City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
'Why bother calling police?': Dem Chicago official questions public safety amid crime spike

CHICAGO, Ill. (TND) — A Democratic elected official in Chicago is questioning the effectiveness of the city's law enforcement. George Cardenas is an alderman for Chicago's 12th Ward. On Monday night, he took to Twitter to call public safety in Chicago a "joke" and wondered why anyone should "bother calling [the] police" while sharing an article of a recent mugging in the city's Wicker Park.
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more

Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.
Remembering Chicago’s fallen officers

Director of the Chicago Police Department Chaplains, Fr. Daniel Brandt, joins WGN Radio’s Steve Dale to talk about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. The organization was created so that a memorial, like the ones built in New York City, Washington D.C., and even Dublin, Ireland, can be built in Chicago.
The Strike that Started the Red Wave

This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 
Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago alley speaks out

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint in an attack that was caught on surveillance video Friday morning in the Bucktown neighborhood. Ryan King, 30, had just gotten done at the gym when the terrifying moment occurred around 11 a.m. King had turned into an alley near the corner...
