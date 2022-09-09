A 30-year-old mother who refused to answer questions from police is reportedly suspected of drowning her three children in the waters off a Coney Island beach in the early hours of Monday. A boy, 7, and two girls, ages 4 and 3 months old, were found unconscious on the sand before 5 a.m. Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, police said.A senior law enforcement source identified the mom to The Daily Beast as Brooklyn resident Erin Merdy. It is unclear if she yet has legal representation.Reached by phone on Monday afternoon, Merdy’s aunt Dine Stephen told The Daily Beast, “Basically,...

