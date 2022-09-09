Read full article on original website
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes familiar face as Recreation Superintendent
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has welcomed a familiar face as its new Recreation Superintendent, Chris Curtis, who returned to work in August. The City of Manhattan says Parks and Recreation Director Chris Curtis is hard at work hiring new coordinators and supervisors as the workforce rebuilds during fall programming.
WIBW
Tickets for Zoo Lights 2022 to go on sale Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo announced tickets and igloo purchases for this year’s Zoo Lights will go live Wednesday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m. Though the event itself will not open until November, the Zoo is already preparing for this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.
WIBW
Highland Park group helps girls power up
Washburn Rural HS juniors Sienna, Megan and Naledi are sprucing up and restocking Blessing Boxes around Topeka. Some very good Good Kids yearbook pictures from Ralph's photo collection. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT. We thank Ralph for honoring Good Kids for 22 years; with more to come!
WIBW
Washburn named best public regional university in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has been named the best public regional university in Kansas and the 14th best in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report. In addition, staff said it has ranked as the top public regional university in Kansas for student veterans and has the lowest typical debt at graduation for students in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
Florence Crittenton conference helps move past post-pandemic slump
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Florence Crittenton in Topeka aims to get you back in the flow with their 15th annual conference. The theme is Overcoming Languishing: How to Ignite Your Post-Pandemic Flow. It explores why we might be in a bit of a funk following the pandemic, and how to break it out of it.
WIBW
Omni Circle is offering free lawn care to certain Topeka residents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Volunteers from Omni Circle are cutting down the stress of responsibility of residents around Topeka by just a simple task. “There’s a lot of people in the neighborhood that are older that can’t cut the grass. I think it’s nice that these young men are doing this community service, helping us and some of us need help,” said resident Donald Perkins.
Wahlburgers open its first Topeka location
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Freshly grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and even boozy drinks are now on sale inside a local Topeka grocery store. Hy-Vee on the corner of southwest Wanamaker and southwest 29th Street opened the capital city’s first Wahlburger location this morning. The chain started by actor and hip hop artist Marky Mark Wahlberg and […]
WIBW
New City Manager announced for Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Governing Body selected Stephen Wade to serve as the next City Manager on Tuesday. Wade currently serves as the City’s Director of Administrative and Financial Services. “Stephen’s experience in leadership roles in both the public and private sectors, and his...
WIBW
Topeka City Council discusses South Topeka development
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Councilmembers heard feedback on a way to spark development in South Topeka. They held a public hearing on a proposed redevelopment district along S. Topeka Blvd. It would include the former White Lakes Mall property, the former Gordmans, the old Fox Theatre on Croix, and the Blind Tiger and Wild Horse Saloon.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo prepares for 2022 Boo at the Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is preparing for another season of events as it announces the 2022 Boo at the Zoo. The Topeka Zoo says it has a fang-tastic and safe Halloween event with activities for all ages planned for the 2022 Boo at the Zoo. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite superheroes, princesses, or zoo animals and visit the creatures and creepy crawlies as they trick or treat around the zoo.
WIBW
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
WIBW
Kansans invited to catch, tag monarch butterflies with professionals
GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to help catch and tag monarch butterflies with professionals in the Sunflower State. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Sept.17, the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, 592 NE Kansas Highway 156 in Great Bend, will host the annual monarch butterfly tagging event which is open to the public.
WIBW
TPS celebrates those who support students at foundation breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Foundation celebrated those giving extra support to local students on Tuesday. The foundation held its 13th annual breakfast Tuesday morning, September 13, at Hummer Sports Park. The foundation honored Ethel and Jim Edwards with their patron’s award -- for their decades of service and support to the district and foundation.
WIBW
Holy Smokin’ Jamboree back for annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holy Smokin’ Jamboree is back at Mother Teresa Catholic Church for its annual event. The celebration took place the weekend of Sept. 10 with activities for both kids and adults. The event has been held since 2008 - filled with pancake feeds, country store items...
WIBW
$9 million granted to aid mental health of students in Southeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $9 million has been granted to the State of Kansas to help mental health services for students in the southeast part of the state. Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13, that the state has received $9 million in funds from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to address the behavioral health needs of nearly 40,000 students in southeast Kansas.
WIBW
Washburn Rural boys soccer crushes Junction City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues continue to roll in the 2022, blowing out Junction City Tuesday night, 9-0. Dylan Willingham and Easton Bradstreet had two goals a piece, while Devon Rutschmann, Griffin Heinen, Draden Chooncharoen, Ty Stead, Aaron Tinajero all added a goal. Washburn Rural remains unbeaten at...
WIBW
City of Manhattan to honor victims of 9/11 at City Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the public has been invited to join in City Park. The City of Manhattan says the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, killed 2,977 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset Co., Penn.
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
WIBW
Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
