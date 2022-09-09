Karen K. Kroll, age 74, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a brief challenge with cancer. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1948. Karen was united in marriage to Michael Kroll on Apr. 30, 1973. She was employed in various positions and most recently retired from the National Parks Service office in Madison. From a young age she would ride her bike to clean horse stalls; this lead to her lifelong love of horses. She and Mike enjoyed their own horses at their ranch in the Arena Township for 29 years. Karen appreciated the time and relationships she developed as the Past President of the Wisconsin Horse Council. Besides horses, Karen loved her dogs and cats and was very athletic and participated in many sports. Karen and Mike also volunteered with Big Brothers and were the first couple to be matched with Big Sisters in the Madison area.

ADA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO