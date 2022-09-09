Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Channel 3000
Douglas Henry Mellum
MADISON – Douglas Henry Mellum, age 58, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Madison, the son of Ivan and Arlette (Reddeman) Mellum. Douglas is survived by his son, Dustin D. Mellum; sister, Gerri S. (Bob) Manka; and...
nbc15.com
It’s time to get cheesy! The Green County Cheese Days are back in 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s billed as the oldest food fest in the Midwest — it’s the Green County Cheese days in Monroe!. The festival only happens every other year, but it will be in full swing on Sept. 16-18, 2022. The 2022 Green County Cheese Days...
Channel 3000
Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more
Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
Channel 3000
Dixie Bruer
MADISON – Dixie Bruer, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Dixon) Dulin. Dixie graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Dennis...
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
Channel 3000
Shawn Alan Bryant
SUN PRAIRIE – In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, God called home Shawn Alan Bryant, age 50, while surrounded by family and loved ones. A warrior of lung cancer for seven years, he had suffered well and is now resting well. Shawn was born on March...
nbc15.com
20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
nbc15.com
Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
Channel 3000
Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger
Madison – Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Knee) Peters. Tracy graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1981. She worked at...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Channel 3000
Berkley Brown
Berkley Brown passed away on Saturday, September 10th at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Oregon, Wisconsin at 92 years of age. Berk left behind his best friend and loving wife of 68 yrs., Dorothy (Collins) Brown. Berk was born and raised in Boscobel Wisconsin then left for the Air Force in Biloxi Mississippi where he met his wife. He spent his years living in Pass Christian Mississippi then relocated to Wisconsin to be near family. Berk is preceded in death by his mother, Nell Brown, Father Harry Brown, brother Bradley Brown, sisters Jo Baumgartner, Jean Brickson and Betty Ann Austin.
Channel 3000
Judith S. Stafford
Judith S. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an illness. She was born on April 8, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Clark) Curtis. Judy was married on November 5, 1958 to Willliam “Bill” Stafford in McGregor, Iowa. Judy worked 28 ½ years at Allen-Bradley in Richland Center.
nbc15.com
4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair
MADISON, Wis. — The Willy Street Fair returns this weekend, meaning drivers will need to stay mindful of closures. Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street during the fair. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will also be closed. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Channel 3000
Plein air painters capture beautiful landscapes on canvas
Tom Gilbert lifts his hand-held viewfinder and scans his surroundings to find a framing that might inspire a painting. It’s half past 5 p.m. on one of those comfortable summer nights that’s so picturesque, you let a small part of yourself believe it might last forever if you stand there and breathe it in long enough.
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
Channel 3000
Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home
It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
Channel 3000
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a scripture wake service at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Karen K. Kroll
Karen K. Kroll, age 74, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a brief challenge with cancer. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1948. Karen was united in marriage to Michael Kroll on Apr. 30, 1973. She was employed in various positions and most recently retired from the National Parks Service office in Madison. From a young age she would ride her bike to clean horse stalls; this lead to her lifelong love of horses. She and Mike enjoyed their own horses at their ranch in the Arena Township for 29 years. Karen appreciated the time and relationships she developed as the Past President of the Wisconsin Horse Council. Besides horses, Karen loved her dogs and cats and was very athletic and participated in many sports. Karen and Mike also volunteered with Big Brothers and were the first couple to be matched with Big Sisters in the Madison area.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
Comments / 0