ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Douglas Henry Mellum

MADISON – Douglas Henry Mellum, age 58, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Madison, the son of Ivan and Arlette (Reddeman) Mellum. Douglas is survived by his son, Dustin D. Mellum; sister, Gerri S. (Bob) Manka; and...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more

Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dixie Bruer

MADISON – Dixie Bruer, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Dixon) Dulin. Dixie graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Dennis...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Stoughton, WI
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel 3000

Shawn Alan Bryant

SUN PRAIRIE – In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, God called home Shawn Alan Bryant, age 50, while surrounded by family and loved ones. A warrior of lung cancer for seven years, he had suffered well and is now resting well. Shawn was born on March...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of IRONMAN Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon. Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building, a Mercyhealth clinic in Janesville. The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services. “This important expansion is an...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chocolate Chips#White Chocolate#Doughnut#Milk Chocolate#Fried Dough#Food Drink#Brunch Club#Bloom Bake Shop
Channel 3000

Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger

Madison – Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Knee) Peters. Tracy graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1981. She worked at...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Berkley Brown

Berkley Brown passed away on Saturday, September 10th at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Oregon, Wisconsin at 92 years of age. Berk left behind his best friend and loving wife of 68 yrs., Dorothy (Collins) Brown. Berk was born and raised in Boscobel Wisconsin then left for the Air Force in Biloxi Mississippi where he met his wife. He spent his years living in Pass Christian Mississippi then relocated to Wisconsin to be near family. Berk is preceded in death by his mother, Nell Brown, Father Harry Brown, brother Bradley Brown, sisters Jo Baumgartner, Jean Brickson and Betty Ann Austin.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Judith S. Stafford

Judith S. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an illness. She was born on April 8, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Clark) Curtis. Judy was married on November 5, 1958 to Willliam “Bill” Stafford in McGregor, Iowa. Judy worked 28 ½ years at Allen-Bradley in Richland Center.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nbc15.com

4 fun, free events in Madison this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s another busy weekend around the capitol city!. Rob Gard with Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to highlight four free events in the area. Some highlights include: the final Madison night market of the season, the ArtWorking gallery’s opening night, a fall...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair

MADISON, Wis. — The Willy Street Fair returns this weekend, meaning drivers will need to stay mindful of closures. Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street during the fair. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will also be closed. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Plein air painters capture beautiful landscapes on canvas

Tom Gilbert lifts his hand-held viewfinder and scans his surroundings to find a framing that might inspire a painting. It’s half past 5 p.m. on one of those comfortable summer nights that’s so picturesque, you let a small part of yourself believe it might last forever if you stand there and breathe it in long enough.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home

It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas

Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a scripture wake service at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Karen K. Kroll

Karen K. Kroll, age 74, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a brief challenge with cancer. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1948. Karen was united in marriage to Michael Kroll on Apr. 30, 1973. She was employed in various positions and most recently retired from the National Parks Service office in Madison. From a young age she would ride her bike to clean horse stalls; this lead to her lifelong love of horses. She and Mike enjoyed their own horses at their ranch in the Arena Township for 29 years. Karen appreciated the time and relationships she developed as the Past President of the Wisconsin Horse Council. Besides horses, Karen loved her dogs and cats and was very athletic and participated in many sports. Karen and Mike also volunteered with Big Brothers and were the first couple to be matched with Big Sisters in the Madison area.
ADA, OK
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy