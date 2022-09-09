Read full article on original website
Related
kyma.com
Sonora Quest offers free COVID PCR test without insurance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories has announced that they will collaborate with the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program to offer free COVID-19 tests. According to the press release, these free tests are for the uninsured who are either symptomatic, exposed,...
kyma.com
Sinema meets with Arizona Farm Bureau, receives award in drought resilience
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema met with representatives from the Arizona Farm Bureau. According to a press release, the meeting was to discuss the needs and priorities of Arizona's agricultural industry in light of the ongoing drought, recent water cutbacks, and the upcoming 2023 bill. During...
kyma.com
New York health officials detect polio in wastewater
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC) - Officials in new york say the polio virus has been detected in the county's wastewater. Health officials run tests on wastewater looking for traces of illnesses that could threaten public health and recently the polio virus was detected. Members of the public are urged to check...
kyma.com
California couple saved by a deputy
(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - A deputy rescued an elderly couple caught behind the fire line of the mosquito fire in california over the weekend. The sheriff's office posted this video of the deputy driving through the fire line. The couple said they couldn't evacuate because their vehicle didn't work. The fire jumped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
kyma.com
Hobbs declines gubernatorial debate
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a shocking turn of events, governor candidate Katie Hobbs officially declined to participate in the gubernatorial debate planned for October 12. Hobbs' team sent a letter to the Arizona Clean Elections Department, making it official. This comes after Clean Elections rejected Hobbs' request, proposing...
kyma.com
Legislative Democrats urge Gov. Ducey to call a special session
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Legislative Democrats urge Governor Doug Ducey to call an immediate special session to address the Aggregate Expenditure Limit. According to a press release, the Democrats claimed that the Aggregate Expenditure Limit is arbitrary and outdated. Not only that, Arizona schools will receive notices on November...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No triple digit temps, and some breezy conditions potentially on the way
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm activity today will be primarily limited to the. higher terrain of south-central Arizona as drier air begins moving into the region. Wednesday through Saturday, dry air will preclude storm chances region wide. It will feel less muggy as well. Modest. storm chances return to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Telles in court on journalist murder charges in Nevada
(CNN) - An elected official in Clark County, Nevada who allegedly murdered a local reporter appeared in court Tuesday but his hearing was continued. Public administrator Rob Telles is accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas review journal investifative reporter Jeff German outside German's home on September 2. Police say the...
kyma.com
Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport
(CNN) - The Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, GA, the world's busiest airport, is now the focus of a nationwide search for a teenager. "I'm asking for help if you've seen Emma or Zari." Mike Linek is the father of the missing 17-year-old girl, who also goes by the name...
kyma.com
No bail for driver in Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered to remain jailed without bail. A Superior Court Judge said the charged - Nicole Lorraine Linton - allegedly floored the gas...
Comments / 0