ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Tipple Sells Out as Fans Toast Her With Cocktails

Raise your glasses to Her Majesty the Queen with her favorite cocktail: two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and a couple of ice cubes. The late Queen Elizabeth’s go-to tipple, a French fortified wine with herbs and spices, has been flying off the shelves after her death last Thursday, with stores in both the U.K. and Australia running out of supplies. The queen shared her love of a “gin & Dubonnet” with her own mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101. Last year, the drink was awarded a Royal Warrant, as a mark of her approval.Read it at The Daily Telegraph
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy