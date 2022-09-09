Raise your glasses to Her Majesty the Queen with her favorite cocktail: two parts Dubonnet to one part gin, with a slice of lemon and a couple of ice cubes. The late Queen Elizabeth’s go-to tipple, a French fortified wine with herbs and spices, has been flying off the shelves after her death last Thursday, with stores in both the U.K. and Australia running out of supplies. The queen shared her love of a “gin & Dubonnet” with her own mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101. Last year, the drink was awarded a Royal Warrant, as a mark of her approval.Read it at The Daily Telegraph

