hazard-herald.com
State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky general fund revenues continue upward trend in August
(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s economy keeps rolling along. According to a release Monday by the Office of the State Budget Director, receipts for the state’s General Fund nearly hit $1 billion for August. At $999.2 million, August’s revenues were up 6.6% from August 2021. Combined with...
