Maine State

Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders

Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
13 Movies You Might Not Have Known Were Filmed in Maine

Tourists and travelers are not the only ones to notice the beauty that New England has to offer. For years, movies have been based and filmed in New England. New England is not new to the film industry. Many films have been created or based in New England. I don't know if it is because of our beautiful scenery or people's Boston accents (which let's be honest, are not always perfect), but Hollywood keeps coming back.
Maine Pols Defend Maine Lobstermen over ‘Red List’ Designation

Maine's political leadership has come together in a bi-partisan show of support for the state's lobster industry after a conservation group called for the state's catch to be avoided and the rejection of a federal lawsuit over regulations designed to protect the endangered right whale. Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch...
Maine Gets a Visit From Popular Author Neil Gaiman, Creator of ‘The Sandman’

As summer winds and the tourism season slows in Maine, the celebrity sightings throughout Vacationland are also likely to wane. Maine was popular again this year amongst actors and sports stars, with visits from people like Brett Favre to a-list actor Steve Carell. Another big name in the world of comic books visited the Pine Tree State recently, as author Neil Gaiman shared some details on Facebook about his trip to Maine.
National Travel Website Ranks Maine’s Top 25 Vacations & Destinations

This is typically the time of year that the state of Maine finds itself on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering the state is such a tourist destination. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
New COVID-19 Booster Shot Available in NH

The updated COVID-19 booster is now available in New Hampshire as winter approaches, with the possibility of a fall surge in the number of cases. It is recommended that anyone 12 or older who completed their COVID-19 primary series or received a booster dose at least two months ago get the updated booster, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts

So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
Is Driving Too Slow in the ‘Passing’ Lane Illegal in Maine?

We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there, and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years

I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
NH Seacoast Remembers 9/11 Attacks 21 Years Later

Several ceremonies on the Seacoast will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane that crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments will lead a ceremony on Sunday morning at the 9/11 steel artifact...
