Read full article on original website
Related
Tillis switches gears on NC Medicaid expansion
"The reason I didn't allow it to be expanded back when I was Speaker of the House is the numbers didn't add up. But now we're in a different time," Tillis told CBS 17's Russ Bowen.
Kidwell one of three elected NC officials to appear on Oath Keepers membership database
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers leaked in September of 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members and first responders, the ADL […]
NC Board of Elections sued over rules for mail-in ballots, election observers
Republicans have sued the North Carolina State Board of Elections regarding rules for mail-in ballots and election observers.
Missing 5-year-old found dead in Florida waterway
A Florida boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, according to authorities.
Comments / 0