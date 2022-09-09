Read full article on original website
Kristy Jackson
3d ago
Lord you are in control I don't know Ms.Jones I pray she's ok and will return to her family... Especially in times like these we need you. Amen
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect
On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile
Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
KSLA
Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Crews responding to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a...
KNOE TV8
Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
KSLA
Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help finding check theft suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime Stoppers released pictures Sept. 10 showing images of the alleged suspect and is requesting the public’s help locating the man.
Man arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide, victim was found dead near road
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a Harrison County homicide. Blake Edward Reddock, 31, of Avinger was found dead on the side of Hershel McCoy Road on Saturday Sept. 10, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle connected to this case was also set on fire […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
caddoda.com
Teen gets 85 years in prison for 2020 slaying
A Shreveport teen who shot two people at a west Shreveport motel in July 2020, killing one, must serve at least 85 years in prison at hard labor, a Caddo District Judge decreed Monday, September 12, 2022. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO SERGEANT
Congratulations are in order for Rod White on his recent promotion to the rank of. Sergeant. Sergeant White is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and is an. integral part of the Public Information Office. The promotion ceremony took place in the. Sheriff’s conference room at the...
KTAL
Multiple vehicle crash leads to Ellerbe road closure
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A multiple-vehicle crash caused Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies to close Ellerbe Road Monday afternoon. According to reports, three vehicles were involved in a crash that happened at 3:15 pm. Caddo Fire District was called to the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want […]
UPDATE: Officials identify suspect arrested after East Texas man found murdered in Diana area
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made after the body of a man was found Saturday night. According to the HCSO, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Hershel McCoy Rd., in the Diana area, regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway.
Person arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an Avinger man found dead Saturday night in the roadway as a homicide.
KTAL
Watkins trial video: Jurors, family watch final moments of the victims’ lives
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A long, sad day of testimony detailed the last moments in the lives of the good Samaritan couple who offered a man a ride and paid with their lives. DeWayne Watkins, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018,...
KTBS
Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire
GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
KSLA
Resolution honoring teen lost to gun violence presented by Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Devin Myers is being recognized for their work to end violence. Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player who was gunned down on a street near his home earlier in 2022. On Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), Myers’ mother joined KSLA’s Domonique...
KTAL
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
magnoliareporter.com
Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
Comments / 8