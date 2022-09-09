ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 8

Kristy Jackson
3d ago

Lord you are in control I don't know Ms.Jones I pray she's ok and will return to her family... Especially in times like these we need you. Amen

Reply
4
 

KTBS

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Obtain Warrants for Murder Suspect

On September 7th, 2022, at 1030 pm Shreveport Police officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived on scene and the victim was pronounced deceased. Investigators with the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Crash injures 1, closes part of Ellerbe Road

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a major crash that has shut down Ellerbe Road between Nightingale Road and Jennifer Lane. Caddo Fire District 5 sent four units to the wreck at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The Sheriff’s Office dispatched five units a minute later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Crews responding to fire at Shreveport country club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Teen sentenced to 85 years in prison for deadly shooting at hotel in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been sentenced to jail time after shooting two people at a Shreveport hotel, killing one of them, back in July of 2020. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, Sept. 12 that Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, must serve at least 85 years in prison for his crimes. Jamison was found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated assault with a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help finding check theft suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Crime Stoppers releases surveillance images of a man allegedly involved in cashing stolen checks. A victim reported that two of their personal checks were cashed at a Bossier financial institution. Bossier Crime Stoppers released pictures Sept. 10 showing images of the alleged suspect and is requesting the public’s help locating the man.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Teen gets 85 years in prison for 2020 slaying

A Shreveport teen who shot two people at a west Shreveport motel in July 2020, killing one, must serve at least 85 years in prison at hard labor, a Caddo District Judge decreed Monday, September 12, 2022. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, found guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO SERGEANT

Congratulations are in order for Rod White on his recent promotion to the rank of. Sergeant. Sergeant White is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and is an. integral part of the Public Information Office. The promotion ceremony took place in the. Sheriff’s conference room at the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Multiple vehicle crash leads to Ellerbe road closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A multiple-vehicle crash caused Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies to close Ellerbe Road Monday afternoon. According to reports, three vehicles were involved in a crash that happened at 3:15 pm. Caddo Fire District was called to the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire

GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTAL

Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. Our NBC 6 crew caught up with the Shreveport chapter at Waller Elementary School. The club regularly supports charitable causes, such as providing scholarships to graduating seniors, holding toy drives, and helping local schools.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Officials trying to locate runaway, Kristin Johnson, from Emerson

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl who ran away Saturday from a home on Teddy Street in Emerson. Kristin Johnson, 13, is described as a Black female. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. People who know of...
EMERSON, AR

