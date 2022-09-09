DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts. On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO