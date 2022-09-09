Media coverage of Jean-Luc Godard’s death will fall short of what he merits. He was a game-changing creator on the level of Sergei Eisenstein, Charlie Chaplin, D.W. Griffith, and others who changed the grammar of film forever, but his best-known films are from a half-century ago. And there’s this: Under the standards by which successful directors are judged today — box office and awards — Godard was strictly a minor-league player. His lifelong regard as a master is a tribute to to his films above all, but it also speaks to a cinephile culture that elevated and supported him for decades...

MOVIES ・ 21 MINUTES AGO