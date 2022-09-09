ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

3 Warren Consolidated Schools closed following threatening post seen on Twitter

(WXYZ) — According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, Carter Middle School, Cousino High School, and Community High will be closed Wednesday, September 14 following social media threats made to the schools. Dwyer says the police department received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday regarding threats seen on Twitter.
WARREN, MI
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous. The school district says it has temporarily pulled seven books from circulation. They also restricted access...
DEARBORN, MI
Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
JACKSON, MS
Prost! Here are the 2022 Oktoberfest events happening in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As we approach mid-September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit. The annual German festival actually starts Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany, and...
DETROIT, MI
1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: Bright skies return us to 80°

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning patchy fog. Then mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 56°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy with...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: The sun is back by Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Tonight: A few showers are possible overnight. The chances are higher east and south compared to north and west. Low of 55°. Wind: SW Light. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High of 73°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with...
DETROIT, MI

