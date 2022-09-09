Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
3 Warren Consolidated Schools closed following threatening post seen on Twitter
(WXYZ) — According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, Carter Middle School, Cousino High School, and Community High will be closed Wednesday, September 14 following social media threats made to the schools. Dwyer says the police department received a call shortly after midnight Wednesday regarding threats seen on Twitter.
Tv20detroit.com
Police seek 2 suspects for trapping 82-year-old at Westland Kroger, pickpocketing
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Westland are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects connected to the pickpocketing of an 82-year-old man last month. The incident happened Aug. 7 around 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger store on Ford Road near Central City Parkway. Police say...
Tv20detroit.com
New Oakland County road project meant to prevent slide-off crashes
WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A relatively new high friction surface treatment meant to reduce slide-off crashes is now being done in Oakland County. This year, work is being done in Holly on Grange Hall Road east of Joann Road, and also in Waterford on Elizabeth Lake Road from North Pine Grove to Hickory Lane, and Cooley Lake Road between Fleet Street and Lake Vista Street and South Pinegrove to Lamothe.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police officer shot in the line of duty dies 24 years later a hero
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The dispatch calls are chilling. The scene was chaotic. Detroit Police Chief James White tells 7 Action News, “I just had 2 years on the job, 3 years on the job and that’s one of those days that will live in your brain forever.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
7 books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some of the books available to students in Dearborn Public Schools have parents upset. One mom even filed a police report because she feels the reading content was dangerous. The school district says it has temporarily pulled seven books from circulation. They also restricted access...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County salon hosting spa day to help in fight against pediatric cancer
(WXYZ) — If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever, a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.
Tv20detroit.com
Second Ebenezer Church launches water drive to support residents of Jackson, MS
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Second Ebenezer Church has partnered with Meijer, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Living Waters Church to launch a water collection drive Sunday, September 11 to help the residents of Jackson, Mississippi who remain without clean water. “The water crisis in Jackson Mississippi is an...
Tv20detroit.com
Prost! Here are the 2022 Oktoberfest events happening in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As we approach mid-September, the colors will start to change on the trees, the air starts to get a little crisp, and many people will look to get outside and celebrate Oktoberfest in metro Detroit. The annual German festival actually starts Sept. 17 in Munich, Germany, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
All hands on deck: Detroit businesses, hotels prepare for surge of Auto Show attendees
(WXYZ) — If you're a fan of cars - there is no doubt the Detroit Auto Show will have something that's right up your alley. Even if you're not into cars, the auto show will have something for you, too. The economic impact of the show extends far beyond...
Tv20detroit.com
First responder recalls driving to NY to help after the attacks on Sept. 11
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Back in the 1980's, you’d find Stephen Singleton here at Channel 7 Action News working the assignment desk. But 21 years ago, after he’d left news, what he saw on his television at home changed his life forever. “By the time I got the...
Tv20detroit.com
1 killed, 3 injured after Detroit house fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One person has died and three others, including a child, were seriously injured after a fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. It happened on Hoover Street near 7 Mile. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Officials say a male is in...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside. Three men and one woman, police say, were gathered outside at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a vehicle approached them and began shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
A labor of love: Man spends more than 1,300 hours restoring antique Detroit Masonic Temple chandeliers
(WXYZ) — Two massive chandeliers in the Crystal Ballroom at the Detroit Masonic Temple have been restored to their full sparkling glory thanks to the dedication of Brandon Langford, who is on the board of trustees for the Masonic Temple Association of Detroit and does volunteer restorations around the building.
Tv20detroit.com
Video captures 2 home invasions targeting same family in Inkster; police searching for suspects
INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are sending out a warning to all tonight. Violent thieves pretended to work for DTE to gain access to the home of an 84-year-old woman and her disabled daughter. Both of them are speaking out asking for your help identifying the thieves caught...
Tv20detroit.com
Eastern Michigan University professors reach tentative contract agreement, return to classroom
(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University and its union members have reached a tentative contract agreement following conflicts over wages and health care benefits in their previous contract. This means professors at EMU will now be returning to the classroom. "We could not have done this without all of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Bright skies return us to 80°
(WXYZ) — Today: Morning patchy fog. Then mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 56°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly cloudy with...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit's first stand-alone birth center bringing more options to expecting mothers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A community on Detroit’s west side will soon welcome the city’s very first stand-alone birth center, a historic project aiming to provide new resources and education. On Monday, the founder shared how the initiative is working to combat disparities in mortality for pregnant mothers...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for 23-year-old man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to locate a missing 23-year-old man who reportedly has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Police say Jamal Brown was last seen leaving his residence in the 6000 block of Whitewood on September 8 around 2 p.m. Brown is...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: The sun is back by Wednesday
(WXYZ) — Tonight: A few showers are possible overnight. The chances are higher east and south compared to north and west. Low of 55°. Wind: SW Light. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High of 73°. Wind: W 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny with...
Tv20detroit.com
A treat for all senses: Here's what people can expect from the 2022 Detroit Auto Show
(WXYZ) — It's been more than three years since the last North American International Auto Show, and while it's back this week, it will be different both inside and out. The Detroit Auto Show has re-imagined itself and is offering a ton of new experiences for families and people throughout metro Detroit, with a focus on the future.
Comments / 0